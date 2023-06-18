Dead – Death – Obituary News : Author and TV Star Carol Higgins Clark Dies at 66.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bestselling Author and TV Personality Carol Higgins Clark Passes Away at 66

The literary world has lost one of its most prolific writers as bestselling author and TV personality Carol Higgins Clark passed away on June 12, 2021, at the age of 66. Clark, who was best known for her Regan Reilly series, died in a New York hospital after undergoing an appendectomy.

Carol Higgins Clark was born on July 28, 1954, in New York City. Her mother, Mary Higgins Clark, was a renowned suspense writer, and her father, Warren Clark, was the president of the American Machine and Foundry Company. With such accomplished parents, it was no surprise that Carol would follow in their footsteps and pursue a career in the arts.

Clark’s foray into the entertainment industry began in the 1970s when she started acting in television films. She appeared in several TV movies, including “Who Killed Amy Lang?” and “A Scream in the Night,” both of which were based on novels by her mother, Mary. However, it was her writing career that would make her a household name.

In 1992, Carol Higgins Clark published her first novel, “Decked,” which introduced readers to private investigator Regan Reilly. The book was a resounding success and spawned a series of 18 novels featuring Reilly. Clark’s writing style was often compared to that of her mother, Mary, as both authors had a talent for crafting suspenseful and engaging stories.

Clark’s success as a writer also led to several television adaptations of her books. She appeared in many of these adaptations, including “Decked” and “I’ll Be Seeing You.” In addition to her writing and acting careers, Clark also worked as an audiobook narrator, lending her voice to several popular titles.

In 2020, Carol Higgins Clark’s mother, Mary, passed away at the age of 92. Mary had been a prolific writer, with over 50 bestselling novels to her name. Despite the loss of her mother, Carol continued to write and create, co-authoring four Christmas novels with Mary.

Clark’s contributions to the literary world were recognized in 2016 when she was inducted into the New Jersey Hall of Fame. The honor was bestowed upon her by her mother, who had been celebrated in 2011.

Carol Higgins Clark is survived by her siblings, Marilyn, Warren, and David Clark, as well as her nieces and nephews. Her passing has been mourned by fans and fellow authors alike, with many taking to social media to express their condolences.

A memorial service for Carol Higgins Clark was held on June 19 at the Frank E. Campbell Funeral Chapel on Madison Avenue in Manhattan. A funeral service followed on June 20 at the Church of St. Vincent Ferrer on Lexington Avenue in Manhattan.

In conclusion, Carol Higgins Clark’s passing is a great loss to the literary community. Her talent as a writer and actress will be sorely missed, but her contributions to the arts will continue to inspire future generations. Rest in peace, Carol Higgins Clark.

News Source : USTimesPost

Source Link :Regan Reilly author and TV star Carol Higgins Clark has died aged 66/