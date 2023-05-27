Dead – Death – Obituary News : Author Lin Wen-yue passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Renowned Taiwanese Author and Translator Lin Wen-yue Passes Away at 89

Lin Wen-yue, a well-known Taiwanese author, scholar, and translator, passed away in the United States at the age of 89. According to a statement issued by the Taipei Chinese Center of PEN International on Facebook, Lin dedicated her life to literary research, translation, writing, and art. Born in Shanghai, China, Lin moved to Taiwan when she was around 14 years old.

Expert in Chinese Six Dynasties Literature

Lin was an expert in Chinese Six Dynasties literature and Sino-Japanese comparative literary research. As a result, she translated important works of Japanese literature, including “The Tale of Genji” (circa 11th century), often described as the world’s first novel, as well as “The Pillow Book of Sei Shonagon” (circa 11th century).

Writer and Award-Winning Narratives

Lin was also a writer whose work is considered a model of contemporary Chinese prose, while her narratives won several awards and were selected as teaching materials in textbooks for junior and senior high schools. Among these were “A Year in Kyoto” and “Raining in Florence.” Renowned author Pai Hsien-yung once said, “Her writing is clear and smooth, and her style rich.”

Artist and Perfectionist

In addition to her achievements in academia, writing, and translation, Lin was also an artist with an interest in portrait painting. That is why people viewed Lin as very talented and having “four pens,” indicating her wide-ranging work across different fields of endeavor. “She constantly challenged herself and tried out special writing styles,” said Ho Chi-peng, Professor Emeritus at National Taiwan University’s Department of Chinese Literature. “She was a perfectionist.”

Education and Career

Lin was initially schooled in Japanese while living in Shanghai and later educated in Chinese after moving to Taiwan with her family. She earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Chinese literature at NTU and started her teaching career at the school when studying her master’s degree in 1958. In 1969, when Lin was 36 years old and an associate professor at NTU, she studied at Kyoto University Institute for Research in Humanities as a foreign researcher for a year. Her publication “A Year in Kyoto” was also written at that time. Lin retired from NTU in 1993 and moved to the U.S. She continued to work in the field of literature, translation, writing, and art and was a visiting professor at several universities across the U.S. and Europe.

Lin’s prose work, “A Lifetime in Chinese Literature,” inspired everyone who studies Chinese literature. When people see Chinese literature as a useless subject, Lin inspired those who study in the field to find their own place in this world, said Yang Tsung-han, an assistant professor in the Department of Chinese Literature at Tamkang University and secretary-general of the organization. Lin’s contributions to the world of literature and her dedication to her craft will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

Source Link :Renowned author Lin Wen-yue dies at 89/