Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Author Martin Amis Passes Away at Age 73”

Influential British Author Martin Amis Dies at 73

The literary world mourns the loss of Martin Amis, who passed away at his home in Lake Worth, Florida, after a battle with esophageal cancer. Amis was a leading figure in British literature, known for his novels such as Money, The Information, and London Fields, which became synonymous with British life in the late 20th century. He was also a prolific writer, publishing 15 novels, a memoir, short stories, screenplays, and works of nonfiction.

Amis’s agent, Andrew Wiley, and his publisher, Vintage Books, confirmed his death on Saturday. His U.K. editor, Michal Shavit, said in a statement shared with NPR that “he will be remembered as one of the greatest writers of his time, and his books will stand the test of time alongside some of his favorite writers: Saul Bellow, John Updike, and Vladimir Nabokov.”

Born in 1949 in Oxford, England, Amis attended schools in the U.K., Spain, and the U.S. before graduating from Oxford University with a degree in English literature. He followed in his father’s footsteps, Kingsley Amis, also a renowned British novelist, who rocketed to fame in the 1950s with his novel Lucky Jim. However, the comparison between the father and son often caused consternation for Martin Amis, who said in a 2000 interview with NPR’s Morning Edition that his father discouraged him from pursuing a literary career and disliked his “modernist” writing style.

Despite this, Martin Amis went on to become one of the world’s leading literary celebrities. His titles, including his debut novel The Rachel Papers, which he wrote while working as an editorial assistant at The Times Literary Supplement, were adapted for the screen. The film version of his 2014 novel The Zone of Interest premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday to rave reviews. The film tells the story of a senior Nazi military officer’s family who live next door to Auschwitz.

Amis’s work was as singular as his voice, according to Oscar Villalon, editor of the literary journal ZYZZYVA and former San Francisco Chronicle books editor, who said, “that wicked intelligence, the darkest of humor, and such glorious prose” set him apart from his contemporaries. But it was his ability to “scope the corruption of contemporary life, indeed, how he unpacked the evil of the 20th century” that gave his work an urgency that will remain potent, Villalon added.

In a 2012 interview with NPR’s Weekend Edition, Amis expressed his discomfort with fame, saying, “I don’t see the glory of fame, and I can’t imagine why people covet it.” In his later years, Amis sparked controversy for his views. He was accused of Islamophobia over comments in an interview and advocated for euthanasia booths as a way to handle the U.K.’s aging population.

Martin Amis will be remembered as a literary giant whose influence will be felt for generations to come. His wicked intelligence, dark humor, and glorious prose set him apart from his contemporaries, and his ability to expose the corruption of contemporary life and unpack the evil of the 20th century gave his work a sense of urgency that will endure. The literary world has lost a true legend.

News Source : Chloe Veltman

Source Link :British writer Martin Amis dies at 73 : NPR/