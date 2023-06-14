Dead – Death – Obituary News : Author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men’ passes away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer Prize-Winning Novelist, Dies at 89

Cormac McCarthy, the Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist known for his dense and brittle prose, passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. McCarthy’s novels, including “The Road,” “Blood Meridian,” and “All the Pretty Horses,” took readers on journeys through the southern Appalachians to the desert Southwest.

Publisher Alfred A. Knopf, a Penguin Random House imprint, announced McCarthy’s death, stating that he died of natural causes. Nihar Malaviya, CEO of Penguin Random House, said in a statement that McCarthy “demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word.”

McCarthy, who was raised in Knoxville, Tennessee, was compared to William Faulkner for his expansive, Old Testament style and rural settings. His themes often focused on the bleak and violent nature of life and how the past overwhelmed the present. His characters were placed in rundown border communities, and they were often drifters, thieves, prostitutes, and old, broken men, all unable to escape their predetermined fates.

Despite being relatively unknown to the public until he was 60 years old, McCarthy went on to become one of the country’s most honored and successful writers. He broke through commercially in 1992 with “All the Pretty Horses” and won the National Book Award and the Pulitzer Prize over the next 15 years. His novel “No Country for Old Men” was adapted into an Oscar-winning movie by the Coen brothers.

“The Road,” his stark tale of a father and son who roam a ravaged landscape, brought him his widest audience and highest acclaim. It won the 2007 Pulitzer Prize for fiction and was selected by Oprah Winfrey for her book club.

After “The Road,” McCarthy largely disappeared from the public eye for 15 years, leading to speculation that his career was over. However, in 2022, Knopf announced that it would release a pair of connected novels he had referred to in the past: “The Passenger” and “Stella Maris.” The former is set to come out on October 25, and the latter, a prequel to “The Passenger,” is scheduled for November 22.

McCarthy’s legacy is one of belated and continuing achievement and popularity. His first novel, “The Orchard Keeper,” was published in 1965. Other novels include “Outer Dark” (1968), “Child of God” (1973), and “Suttree” (1979).

McCarthy once said he was always lucky, recalling a time when he ran out of toothpaste in his Tennessee shack and found a toothpaste sample in the mailbox. He won a MacArthur Fellowship in 1981.

McCarthy’s archives, including correspondence, notes, drafts, proofs of 11 novels, a draft of an unfinished novel, and materials related to a play and four screenplays, were purchased by the Southwestern Writers Collection at Texas State University-San Marcos in 2008.

McCarthy is survived by his son, John Francis.

Cormac McCarthy books Cormac McCarthy biography Cormac McCarthy style of writing Cormac McCarthy literary awards Cormac McCarthy impact on literature

News Source : The Associated Press

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, lauded author of ‘The Road’ and ‘No Country for Old Men,’ dies at 89/