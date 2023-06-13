Dead – Death – Obituary News : Author of ‘The Road’ Cormac McCarthy dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Cormac McCarthy: A Masterful Prose Stylist and Pulitzer Prize-Winning Author

Cormac McCarthy, the masterful prose stylist and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, passed away at the age of 89 on Tuesday, July 20th, 2021, at his home in Santa Fe, New Mexico. His publisher, Penguin Random House, announced his death in a statement, citing his son, John McCarthy, who said he died of natural causes.

McCarthy was known for his austere and complex language, which explored the dark side of humanity against the vivid backdrop of the American West. He wrote all of his novels on an Olivetti Underwood Lettera 32 typewriter, according to his publisher.

“Cormac McCarthy changed the course of literature,” said Nihar Malaviya, the CEO of Penguin Random House, in a statement. “For sixty years, he demonstrated an unwavering dedication to his craft, and to exploring the infinite possibilities and power of the written word.”

McCarthy’s work was marked by its unflinching portrayal of violence and vengeance. His 1985 novel, “Blood Meridian,” was a brutal and uncompromising depiction of the American West, while his 2005 novel, “No Country for Old Men,” explored the drug trade and the violence it engenders. His 2006 novel, “The Road,” depicted a post-apocalyptic world in which a father and son struggle to survive.

Throughout his career, McCarthy won numerous awards and accolades, including the Pulitzer Prize for Fiction in 2007 for “The Road.” He was also a recipient of the National Book Award and the National Book Critics Circle Award.

McCarthy’s writing was often praised for its spare and poetic style. He was a master of imagery and metaphor, using language to create vivid and haunting landscapes that captured the essence of the American West. His prose was both elegant and visceral, conveying a sense of raw emotion and intense physicality.

McCarthy’s influence on literature has been profound. He inspired a generation of writers with his uncompromising vision and his commitment to the craft of writing. His work has been translated into more than 20 languages and has been adapted for film and television.

Despite his success, McCarthy remained a private and reclusive figure. He rarely gave interviews or made public appearances, preferring to let his work speak for itself. He lived a simple life in New Mexico, where he spent his days writing and reading.

McCarthy’s death is a great loss for the literary world. His work will continue to inspire and challenge readers for generations to come. His legacy is one of uncompromising vision, poetic language, and a commitment to the power of the written word.

News Source : Daniel Arkin

Source Link :Cormac McCarthy, Pulitzer-winning author of ‘The Road’, dies at 89/