Dead – Death – Obituary News : Author of Tucumcari’s History Book Passes Away at 96

Remembering David Stratton: The Historian Who Chronicled Tucumcari’s History

David Stratton, a Tucumcari native, passed away on May 26, 2022, at the age of 96. A renowned history professor, Stratton published arguably the definitive historical book about his hometown, “Tucumcari Tonite! The Waning of a Western Town,” with the University of New Mexico Press in 2022. The book contained abundant research and personal memories of Tucumcari and its fate, including the first owners of the landmark Blue Swallow Motel built in 1939.

During a phone interview in March 2022, Stratton revealed that he began research on his Tucumcari book 20 years before. “The writing of it was a lot of fun,” he said. “It brought back a lot of memories. Whether it was published or not, I still got a lot of enjoyment out of it.” Stratton’s book chronicled the impact of the railroad pulling up stakes in Tucumcari and the interstate that bypassed Route 66, which became a “double whammy” for the city economically and still reverberates decades later.

Although Stratton was pleased to have published his Tucumcari book, he regretted not being able to embark on a tour to publicize it, including at his hometown. “I used to get back there every two to three years, but I’m in failing health now,” he said. “I don’t know how often I’ll get there now.”

Stratton attended Eastern New Mexico University, then the University of Colorado for his master’s degree and Ph.D. in history. He taught at Baylor, the University of Wyoming, and Washington State University and was chairman of the latter’s history department for six years. In addition to “Tucumcari Tonite,” he published “Tempest Over Teapot Dome,” an account of Albert B. Fall and the Teapot Dome scandal of the early 1920s.

Stratton lived the last 4 1/2 years of his life in Olympia, Washington, near his daughter Nancy and her family. He is survived by her and her three children, a daughter-in-law, two sisters-in-law, and numerous grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of life is scheduled for July 22 at the Rivers Edge Restaurant in Tumwater, Washington.

David Stratton’s contribution to Tucumcari’s history cannot be overstated. His book is a valuable resource for anyone interested in the town’s past and present. Through his work, he gave voice to the people and places that shaped Tucumcari’s story. His passing is a loss for the community, but his legacy lives on.

News Source : Quay County Sun

Source Link :Tucumcari history book author dies at 96/