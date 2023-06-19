Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autism Pioneer Donald Triplett Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Donald Triplett: The Influential Case Study in Autism Spectrum Disorder

Donald Gray Triplett holds a significant place in history as the first person to be diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). As a child, he was known as “Case 1” in the history of autism diagnosis and as an adult, he became an influential case study in how people with autism can find fulfillment. On June 3, 2021, at the age of 89, Donald Triplett passed away at his home in Forest, Mississippi, where he had lived his entire life.

Early Signs of Autism in Donald Triplett

Donald Triplett was born in Forest on September 8, 1933, to Mary (McCravey) Triplett, a high school English teacher and Beamon Triplett, a lawyer who had been educated at Yale Law School. As a child, Donald seemed to live in a world apart from his family and the rest of society. He was unresponsive to other children, to a man dressed as Santa Claus, and even to his mother’s smile. He used language in ways that suggested private meanings, assigning numbers unaccountably to the people he met and repeating mysterious phrases. He had a mania for other repetitive behaviors, including spinning round objects like cooking pans. If any of his various rituals was interrupted, he threw destructive temper tantrums.

The Diagnosis of Autism in Donald Triplett

In August 1937, Don’s parents sent him to a state-run children’s facility in a Mississippi town called Sanatorium. They visited just twice a month, and Don was reported to spend his days listlessly, sometimes even motionless. After about a year, Don’s parents insisted that they wanted him to return home. They soon brought him to a doctor in Baltimore named Leo Kanner. Dr. Kanner had founded the first child psychiatry clinic in the United States at Johns Hopkins University. Initially, he did not know how to describe Don’s condition.

In a 1943 paper titled “Autistic Disturbances of Affective Contact,” Dr. Kanner described case studies of 11 children that illustrated a condition that differed “markedly and uniquely from anything reported so far” in the annals of psychology. With Don as the inaugural case, he is referred to as “Case 1” and “Donald T.” Dr. Kanner sketched a disorder that included obsessive repetitive habits, “excellent rote memory,” and an inability to relate “in the ordinary way” to other people. He called this form of autism “rare” but added that it was “probably more frequent than is indicated by the paucity of observed cases.”

The Life of Donald Triplett

As he got older, Donald Triplett never stopped having obsessions, speaking mechanically, and struggling to hold a conversation. But his life also took a trajectory that would have seemed unimaginable when he was an institutionalized 4-year-old. He graduated from high school and college and joined the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He learned how to drive and got around using a Cadillac of his own. He took a job as a bookkeeper at the local bank co-founded by his grandfather, the Bank of Forest. With the help of a travel agent in Jackson, Mississippi, he managed to take vacations by himself to countries around the world.

Donald Triplett’s Remarkable Self-Sufficiency

Donald Triplett’s remarkable self-sufficiency became a national story thanks to the journalists John Donvan and Caren Zucker, who co-wrote an article about Mr. Triplett’s life for The Atlantic in 2010. That article led to a book, “In a Different Key: The Story of Autism,” which was a finalist for the 2017 Pulitzer Prize in general nonfiction and a documentary of the same title that aired on PBS last year.

Mr. Donovan and Ms. Zucker drew several conclusions from Mr. Triplett’s story, including that his family’s wealth and social status had been crucial in helping him secure a decent life. But they emphasized above all the importance of Mr. Triplett’s hometown and its roughly 3,000 people. The community of Forest, they wrote for the BBC’s magazine in 2016, “made a probably unconscious but clear decision in how they were going to treat this strange boy, then man, who lived among them.” “They decided, in short, to accept him,” they wrote.

Conclusion

Donald Triplett’s life serves as an inspiration and an example of how people with autism can find fulfillment and lead meaningful lives. His legacy will continue to inspire researchers, advocates, and families affected by autism spectrum disorder. Rest in peace, Donald Triplett.

