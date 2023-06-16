Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autism Pioneer Donald Triplett Dies at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Donald G. Triplett: The First Person Diagnosed with Autism

Donald G. Triplett, the first person to be diagnosed with autism, passed away at the age of 89 in Forest, Mississippi. His life and story have been chronicled in numerous publications, including a book and a PBS documentary film. However, to the people who knew him at the Bank of Forest, where he worked for 65 years, he was simply “Don.”

Triplett’s life was a remarkable one. Despite his autism diagnosis, he lived an independent life and pursued his interests in golf and travel. He was known for his incredible ability to multiply two or three-digit numbers faster than most people could with a calculator. However, his story is also significant because it offers hope to parents of children who are different.

Triplett’s autism diagnosis was made based on a detailed 22-page letter sent by his parents to a researcher at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. The letter described their observations of their son’s behavior and aptitudes. Today, the letter remains an essential reference document for those who study autism.

Oliver Triplett, Donald’s nephew, believes that his uncle’s story can inspire parents of children who are on different levels of the autism spectrum. “They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” he said. “As a whole, Forest encouraged him and accepted him. It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Triplett’s life is a testament to the power of acceptance and community support. Despite his diagnosis, he was able to live a fulfilling life and pursue his interests. His long tenure at the Bank of Forest is a testament to the value of giving people with autism the opportunity to work and contribute to their communities.

As we remember Donald G. Triplett, let us not forget the lessons that his life teaches us. Let us strive to create communities that embrace and support people with autism and other disabilities. Let us give them opportunities to pursue their interests and contribute to society. And let us offer hope to parents of children who are different that their children can live happy and fulfilling lives.

News Source : Verve times

Source Link :First Individual Diagnosed with Autism, Donald Triplett, Passes Away at 89/