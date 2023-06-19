Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autism Pioneer Passes Away at 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Donald Triplett: The First Person to be Diagnosed with Autism

Donald Triplett made history when he was identified as “case 1” in a 1943 paper that explored the idea of autism. He was the first person to ever be diagnosed with the condition, and his life was a testament to the resilience and strength of individuals with autism spectrum disorder (ASD).

In recent years, Triplett gained prominence after a book and documentary titled “In a Different Key” focused on his experience. The documentary was made by John Donvan and Caren Zucker, who had the privilege of visiting Triplett just days before he passed away at the age of 89.

Triplett’s life was not without its challenges. As a child, he was briefly institutionalized at the recommendation of doctors. However, his parents refused to give up on him and sought out experts to understand what made their son different. This decision proved to be a turning point for Triplett, who went on to be a fixture in his hometown of Forest, Mississippi.

He worked for 65 years at the Bank of Forest where his father was the primary shareholder. According to the bank’s CEO Allen Breland, Triplett was a mathematical genius who could multiply two three-digit numbers faster than a calculator. He was also an avid golfer and loved to travel.

Despite his achievements, Triplett remained in his own world and had difficulty communicating with others. However, his family and friends never gave up on him and provided him with the love and support he needed to live a fulfilling life.

Triplett’s legacy is a reminder that individuals with ASD are more than their diagnosis. They have unique talents and abilities that should be celebrated and nurtured. His life also highlights the importance of early intervention and support for individuals with autism and their families.

The documentary “In a Different Key” sheds light on the history of autism and the struggles and triumphs of individuals with the condition. It is a powerful reminder that there is still much work to be done to improve the lives of those with ASD.

Triplett’s passing is a loss for the autism community, but his legacy will live on. His life is a testament to the resilience and courage of individuals with autism and their families. He will be remembered as a pioneer who helped pave the way for others with ASD to live their best lives.

News Source : Disability Scoop

Source Link :First Person Diagnosed With Autism Dies At 89/