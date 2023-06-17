Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autistic individual passes away at age 89

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The First Person to be Diagnosed with Autism Dies at 89

Donald G. Triplett, known as “Case 1,” passed away on Thursday at the age of 89. Triplett was the first person to be diagnosed with autism and his story has been featured in numerous books, documentaries, and medical journal articles.

A Remarkable Individual

Despite his diagnosis, Triplett lived a full and independent life. He worked for 65 years at the Bank of Forest, where his father was a primary shareholder. Employees at the bank knew him simply as “Don,” and he was known for his love of golf and travel.

According to Bank of Forest CEO Allen Breland, Triplett had a remarkable talent for mental arithmetic. “He was in his own world, but if you gave him two, three-digit numbers, he could multiply them faster than you could get the answer on a calculator,” Breland told WLBT-TV.

A Primary Reference Document

Triplett’s autism diagnosis came from a detailed 22-page letter sent to a researcher at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore. The letter, written by his parents, contained observations about Triplett’s behavior and aptitudes. It remains a primary reference document for those who study the disorder.

A Message of Hope

Triplett’s story offers hope to parents of children who are on the autism spectrum. “They can see Don and a community who embraced him,” said his nephew Oliver Triplett. “It gives people who have children on different levels of the spectrum hope that their children can live happy and full lives.”

Farewell to a Pioneer

Funeral services for Triplett will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday at the Forest Presbyterian Church. He will be remembered as a pioneer in autism awareness and an inspiration to countless individuals and families affected by the disorder.

Autism diagnosis history Autism research and development Autism awareness and advocacy Longevity of individuals with autism Impact of autism on families and communities

News Source : CTVNews

Source Link :First person diagnosed with autism dies at 89/