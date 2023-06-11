Dead – Death – Obituary News : Auto and Bike Collide Causing Devastation for Youth

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Danger of Mixing Auto-Rickshaws and Bikes in Kerala’s Streets

Auto-rickshaws and bikes are a common sight on Kerala’s streets. However, when these two types of vehicles collide, the consequences can be deadly. Such was the case in a recent accident in which an auto-rickshaw collided with a bike in Kottayam. The accident left one person dead and another injured.

The Cause of the Accident

The accident occurred when the auto-rickshaw driver attempted to overtake the bike from the left side. The bike rider was thrown to the ground and sustained serious injuries. The auto-rickshaw driver was also injured in the accident.

The Dangers of Auto-Rickshaws and Bikes Sharing the Same Road

The accident in Kottayam highlights the dangers of auto-rickshaws and bikes sharing the same road. Auto-rickshaws are larger and heavier than bikes, and they have a higher center of gravity. This makes them less stable and more prone to tipping over. Bikes, on the other hand, are smaller and lighter, and they have a lower center of gravity. This makes them more agile and able to maneuver quickly in traffic.

When auto-rickshaws and bikes share the same road, there is a higher risk of collisions. Auto-rickshaw drivers may not see bikes in their blind spots, and may attempt to overtake them from the left side. Bikes may also weave in and out of traffic, making it difficult for auto-rickshaw drivers to anticipate their movements.

The Importance of Road Safety

The accident in Kottayam is a tragic reminder of the importance of road safety. It is essential that auto-rickshaw drivers and bikers follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents. This includes wearing helmets while riding bikes, and avoiding overtaking from the left side of the road.

Auto-rickshaw drivers should also undergo proper training to operate their vehicles safely on the road. They should be aware of their blind spots and be cautious when overtaking other vehicles. They should also ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained and in good working condition.

The Role of Government in Ensuring Road Safety

The government plays a crucial role in ensuring road safety. It is responsible for enforcing traffic laws and regulations, and for providing infrastructure and facilities to support safe driving. This includes providing well-maintained roads, proper signage and lighting, and speed limits that are appropriate for the road conditions.

The government should also invest in public awareness campaigns that educate drivers and bikers on the importance of road safety. It should provide funding for research and development of new safety technologies, and should encourage the use of these technologies through incentives and subsidies.

Conclusion

The accident in Kottayam highlights the dangers of mixing auto-rickshaws and bikes on Kerala’s streets. It is essential that both auto-rickshaw drivers and bikers follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents. The government also has a crucial role to play in ensuring road safety by enforcing traffic laws and regulations, providing infrastructure and facilities to support safe driving, and investing in public awareness campaigns and safety technologies.

News Source : Samayam Malayalam

Source Link :ഓട്ടോയും ബൈക്കും കൂട്ടിയിടിച്ച് യുവാക്കൾക്ക് ദാരുണാന്ത്യം/