Dead – Death – Obituary News : Auto Driver’s Fatal Accident

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Incident on the Way from Thanjavur to Mannargudi

On a recent day, a private bus travelling from Thanjavur to Mannargudi met with a tragic incident. As the bus was passing by the Neyvaasal Pillaiyar Kovil, a motorcyclist suddenly collided with the side of the bus. The driver of the motorbike had recklessly weaved in and out of traffic before hitting the bus. Some passengers who were on the bus witnessed the accident.

As the incident occurred, an autorickshaw also came from the same direction, and its driver hit a pedestrian who was standing on the side of the road. The victim was a worker who had been waiting for a ride. Several onlookers who were nearby took the injured person to the Thanjavur government hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, he did not survive the injuries he had sustained and passed away the next day.

Investigations into the Tragic Incident

The local police were immediately informed about the accident, and they began their investigations. The autorickshaw driver was arrested and taken into custody. The authorities also launched an inquiry to find out the identity of the pedestrian who had lost his life.

The Neyvaasal police contacted the village administrative officer, Mr. Poonguzhali, and asked her to provide information about the victim. She gave them the necessary details, and they were able to identify the deceased man as a resident of a nearby village.

Conclusion

The tragic incident that occurred on the way from Thanjavur to Mannargudi has left a deep impact on the local community. The reckless driving of the motorcyclist and the autorickshaw driver led to the loss of a life. The incident highlights the need for greater awareness about road safety and the importance of following traffic rules. It is essential for everyone to take responsibility when they are on the road and ensure that they do not put themselves or others in danger.

Car accident fatalities Fatal car crashes Traffic accident deaths Road fatalities Motor vehicle accident fatalities

News Source : தினத்தந்தி

Source Link :accident death | சரக்கு ஆட்டோ மோதி வாலிபர் சாவு/