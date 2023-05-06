Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autopsy confirms Sara Lee’s death as suicide.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Passes Away by Suicide

Former WWE wrestler Sara Lee passed away in October of last year, and it has now been determined that she died by suicide after consuming a lethal combination of drugs and alcohol. The news came after an autopsy report was obtained by TMZ, which revealed that Sara had left letters of intent at the scene before her death.

Sara’s mother, Terri, had announced her daughter’s passing on Facebook, asking for privacy and prayers for the family. At the time, a source close to the family had told People that the wrestler was heavily drinking on the night she died and that her death was accidental. However, the autopsy report paints a different picture.

The report from the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office shows that Sara consumed a mixture of doxylamine, amphetamines, and alcohol, which resulted in mixed drug toxicity. The report also notes that Sara was found with bruises and abrasions on her head and body, which officials suspect may have been the result of a fall while she was intoxicated.

Sara Lee was a contestant on the WWE reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015, which she won. She was married to fellow wrestler Westin Blake and was the mother of three children. Her death at the age of 30 has saddened the wrestling community, which has mourned her passing and expressed condolences to her family.

WWE tweeted, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former ‘Tough Enough’ winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Sara Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the need for support and resources for those who may be struggling. Suicide is a complex issue, and it is essential to seek help and support if you or someone you know is experiencing suicidal thoughts or feelings.

It is also important to remember that addiction and substance abuse are often intertwined with mental health issues and can contribute to suicidal ideation. Seeking help for addiction and substance abuse can also be a crucial step in addressing mental health concerns.

Sara Lee’s passing is a loss to the wrestling community and a reminder of the importance of taking care of our mental health. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please seek help and support. There is help available, and you are not alone.

