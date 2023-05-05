Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autopsy Confirms Suicide of ex-WWE Star Sara Lee

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Death of Sara Lee: New Autopsy Report Reveals Suicide

A new update has come out regarding the death of former WWE wrestler Sara Lee in October last year. As per TMZ Sports, new autopsy report of Sara reveals that she died by suicide.

Details of the Autopsy Report

Citing the Bexar County Medical Examiner\’s Office documents, TMZ Sports have reported that officials said Lee ingested a lethal combination of alcohol and pills. The officials added that the former wrestler had left \’letters of intent at the scene\’ before her death.

As per the officials, Sara had bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death and they suspected that the injuries were a result of a fall or falls while being intoxicated.

Shock in the Wrestling World

Sara\’s death at the young age of 30 years had shocked the wrestling world. The official Twitter account of WWE had paid tribute to her and posted, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends, and fans.”

Sara Lee’s Wrestling Career

Sara was the winner of WWE\’s Tough Enough event in 2015 and had received a one-year contract. She left WWE in 2016 and started participating in the independent circuit later. In 2017, she got married to wrestler Wesley Blake, and the couple had three children together.

A Heartbreaking Tribute

After her tragic death, her husband Blake took to Instagram and wrote “I loved you from the first moment I saw you. I would always say that you were an angel walking on this earth. Beautiful, compassionate, strong and so loving. An angel that blessed me with 3 of the most beautiful children I could imagine. But you were soo much more than just mom”.

“You were a motivator, a best friend, a sister, a daughter, an aunt, the backbone of our family, and (my favorite), my wife. I really don’t know what to say in these uncertain times. I just know that death can’t take away the memories we made. I can’t promise that I will stop grieving, but I know now, that you’re free. I can’t thank you enough for giving me the best years of my life so far. I LOVE YOU SARA,” posted Blake.

Final Thoughts

The death of Sara Lee is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health awareness and suicide prevention. It is important to seek help and support when struggling with mental health issues. Rest in Peace, Sara Lee.

News Source : Adarsh Kumar Gupta

Source Link :Former WWE star Sara Lee committed suicide, autopsy report confirms/