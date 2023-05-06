Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autopsy Report Confirms Suicide of Sara Lee, Former WWE Wrestler

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee’s Death Confirmed to be Suicide, Reveals Autopsy Report

The wrestling world was shaken when news of former WWE wrestler Sara Lee’s tragic death broke out last year. The 30-year-old wrestler passed away on October 5, 2021, leaving behind her husband, wrestler Westin Blake, and their three children. Now, an autopsy report has revealed that Lee’s death was a result of suicide, as she consumed a lethal combination of alcohol and drugs before her passing.

The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office documents, viewed by TMZ Sports, state that Sara Lee took a “lethal combination of alcohol and pills”. Officials also revealed that she left “letters of intent at the scene” before her death. The report further states that Lee was found with bruises and abrasions on her head and body at the time of her death, which officials suspected could have been a result of a fall while she was intoxicated.

The spokesperson for Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office told NBC News that Lee died due to “mixed drug toxicity” and that doxylamine, amphetamines, and alcohol were found in her body. The autopsy report confirms what was previously suggested by a person close to Lee’s family, who had told People that she was “heavily drinking” on the night she died. However, the same person had also said that Lee’s death was accidental, which has now been disproved by the autopsy report.

Sara Lee’s mother Terri had initially announced the news of her daughter’s passing in a Facebook post, which read, “It is with heavy hearts we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family mourn. We all need prayers especially Cory and her children.”

The wrestling community paid tribute to Lee after her passing, with WWE tweeting, “WWE is saddened to learn of the passing of Sara Lee. As a former “Tough Enough” winner, Lee served as an inspiration to many in the sports-entertainment world. WWE offers its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and fans.”

Sara Lee rose to fame after winning the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) reality competition series Tough Enough in 2015. She was a talented wrestler and had a promising career ahead of her. Her passing has left her fans and the wrestling community devastated.

Lee’s death is a tragic reminder of the importance of mental health and the devastating effects of substance abuse. It is essential to seek help and support when struggling with mental health issues or addiction. There is no shame in seeking help, and it is crucial to prioritize one’s well-being above everything else.

In conclusion, Sara Lee’s death is a tragic loss for the wrestling community, and her legacy will always be remembered. We extend our condolences to her family, friends, and fans during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Former WWE Wrestler Sara Lee Died By Suicide, Confirms Autopsy Report/