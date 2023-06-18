Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autopsy Report Discloses Ray Lewis III’s Cause of Death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III, Son of Former NFL Star Ray Lewis, Dies at 28 from Suspected Overdose

The son of former Super Bowl champion Ray Lewis, Ray Lewis III, passed away due to a suspected drug overdose, according to a police report obtained on Saturday. The Casselberry Police Department reported that Lewis was found unconscious in a bedroom in Central Florida, where officers were called to respond. Tragically, he passed away on Wednesday. Here is what we know about Ray Lewis III’s autopsy report and the circumstances surrounding his death.

Ray Lewis III Autopsy Report

According to reports, it remains unclear whether Ray Lewis III had been using drugs or alcohol, but friends mentioned that he had been exhibiting unusual behavior. During their investigation, authorities found a blue pill suspected to be Alprazolam (commonly known as Xanax) near the body. Furthermore, a used needle and a small plastic bag were also discovered inside an empty beer can. The official autopsy report has not been released yet.

Ray Lewis III: Cause of Death Revealed- How Did He Die?

Ray Anthony Lewis III was discovered unresponsive inside a residence in suburban Orlando, according to Florida police. The incident occurred around 5:34 p.m. on Wednesday. As per the authorities’ report mentioned by the Orlando Sentinel, one of Lewis’s friends at the scene urgently requested Narcan, an opioid-reversal drug, while another performed CPR. Although the Florida police administered Narcan, they were unable to revive Ray Lewis III.

Ray Lewis III Family

Ray Lewis is the son of Raymond Anthony Lewis Jr., who is a retired American professional football player. Ray Lewis III, the son of Ray Lewis, had a college football career at the University of Miami and later at Coastal Carolina. However, he faced legal trouble when he was indicted by a South Carolina grand jury on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual assault, leading to his dismissal from the Coastal Carolina football team and the university in 2016. In 2021, Ray Lewis III played indoor football for the Wyoming Mustangs. Sadly, Ray Lewis III passed away on June 15, 2023, at the age of 28.

Ray Lewis III’s Family Expresses Their Grief

Ray Lewis, the renowned former Baltimore Ravens linebacker, has not made any public statements regarding his son’s passing, but other relatives have expressed their condolences. Rashaan Lewis, Ray’s younger brother, referred to his late sibling as a “true angel” on social media while expressing prayers for his peace and acknowledging the pain he had been going through. Ray Lewis III’s devastated sister, Diaymon Lewis, also shared a tribute on social media, expressing her deep affection for him.

In an Instagram Story, she wrote, “Brownie, I love you with all of my heart. You will always hold the position of my first love and truly embody what it means to be an exceptional brother.” Mark James, Ray Lewis III’s coach at Virginia Union, described him as a “great kid” and expressed his pleasure in knowing him. Speaking to The Associated Press over the phone on Friday, James mentioned that Lewis played with dedication and it was a joy to have him on the team.

Conclusion

The sudden death of Ray Lewis III has shocked his family, friends, and fans. He had a promising career in football, but his life was cut short due to a suspected drug overdose. As the investigation continues, more details may emerge about the circumstances surrounding his death. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Lewis family during this difficult time.

Ray Lewis III autopsy report Ray Lewis III cause of death Ray Lewis III toxicology report Ray Lewis III drug use Ray Lewis III investigation results

News Source : Wealthy Peeps

Source Link :Ray Lewis III Autopsy Report And Cause Of Death Revealed/