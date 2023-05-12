Dead – Death – Obituary News : Autopsy reveals cause of death

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Alex Murdaugh Admits to Faking Circumstances Surrounding Housekeeper’s Death

Alex Murdaugh, infamous for killing his wife and son, has now acknowledged that he lied about the circumstances surrounding the death of his longtime housekeeper, Gloria Satterfield. This revelation has sparked renewed interest in the deaths of three other individuals connected to the Murdaugh family, including two of his children’s friends.

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal

A three-part true crime series on Netflix called Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal delves into the five fatalities that occurred over a six-year period, all of which are connected to the Murdaughs, a prominent South Carolina family. The latest developments in the case have reignited public interest in the series.

The Murdaugh Family Tragedy

In June 2021, the 54-year-old patriarch, Alex Murdaugh, shot and killed his wife Maggie Murdaugh, 52, and their 22-year-old son Paul Murdaugh in their Colleton County home. While he is currently appealing his convictions, which resulted in a life sentence in prison, questions are now being raised about three other deaths of people close to the Murdaugh family, including those of two of his children’s friends and Gloria Satterfield.

The Death of Gloria Satterfield

Gloria Satterfield spent several years as the Murdaugh family’s housekeeper and domestic helper. She supposedly worked for the family for twenty years. Her death was previously treated as a tragic accident, but the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division began investigating it in 2021.

According to the documentary series, Gloria’s family members were informed that she tripped over the Murdaugh family dogs on the stairway, fell backward, smacked her head violently, and passed away on February 26, 2018, as a result of the injury. However, the results of the autopsy report have prompted inquiries concerning Satterfield’s death’s circumstances.

Her death was determined to be accidental by the report, although some have conjectured that foul play may have been involved. After the tragic death of the housemaid, Alex Murdaugh allegedly persuaded her two sons, Michael Anthony, and Brian “Little B” Harriott, to file a lawsuit against him for their mother’s wrongful death. The sons will receive a $500,000 settlement from Murdaugh’s insurance company.

Alex Murdaugh’s Fraudulent Activities

After being accused of stealing more than $6 million from his clients, Alex Murdaugh is now facing a number of additional fraud counts. The state grand jury’s indictment lists 71 offenses for which Alex Murdaugh is currently accused. Murdaugh’s attorneys admit that he “invented the critical facts” surrounding Satterfield’s first “trip and fall accident” in 2018 in order to obtain millions of dollars in a settlement, according to a complaint accusing him of life insurance fraud in the death of Satterfield. The Nautilus Insurance Co. filed a lawsuit, claiming that it had been scammed.

Conclusion

Alex Murdaugh’s admission of lying about the circumstances surrounding Gloria Satterfield’s death has raised serious questions about his involvement in the other deaths connected to the Murdaugh family. The Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal series sheds light on these tragic events and the complex legal battle that has ensued. As the case continues to unfold, it remains to be seen what other revelations will come to light.

