Dead – Death – Obituary News : Avant-garde filmmaker Kenneth Anger dies at 96

Kenneth Anger: An Avant-Garde Artist Who Defied Taboos

Kenneth Anger, an influential avant-garde artist who defied sexual and religious taboos, passed away on May 11, 2022, at the age of 96. He was known for his short films such as “Scorpio Rising” and “Fireworks,” as well as his underground classic “Hollywood Babylon.” Anger was among the first openly gay filmmakers and a pioneer in using soundtracks as counterpoints to moving pictures. His admirers ranged from filmmakers Martin Scorsese and David Lynch to rock stars such as the Clash and the Rolling Stones.

The Controversial “Hollywood Babylon”

Anger had his greatest commercial success as the author of “Hollywood Babylon.” The book was an extraordinary and often apocryphal family album of Hollywood scandals and gossip. It featured pictures from the fatal car crash of Jayne Mansfield and widely disputed allegations such as actor Clara Bow having sex with the University of Southern California football team. Completed in the late 1950s and originally published in French, “Hollywood Babylon” was banned for years in the U.S. and was still adult fare upon formal release in 1975. A sequel, the less popular “Hollywood Babylon II,” was released in 1984, and Anger had said he was working on a third book in recent years, with a chapter dedicated to Tom Cruise and Scientology.

The Life of Kenneth Anger

Anger was born in Santa Monica, California, and was the son of aircraft engineer Wilbur Anglemeyer. He was a child actor and began making movies as a boy. He was a teenager when he completed “Fireworks,” a noirish 13-minute silent starring himself as a young man who fantasizes, in sexually graphic detail, that he has been beaten by a pack of sailors. By this time, the filmmaker had shortened his last name to Anger. Among the film’s early viewers was sexologist Alfred Kinsey, who liked it enough to purchase a copy for $100 and ask Anger to help with his landmark research on sexual behavior.

Anger’s best known works included the surreal occult short “Inauguration of the Pleasure Dome” and “Scorpio Rising,” a 28-minute production from 1963 in which footage of motorcyclists is accompanied by such hits as Bobby Vinton’s “Blue Velvet” and Elvis Presley’s “(You’re the) Devil in Disguise.” Scorsese would emulate Anger’s style in “Mean Streets,” “Goodfellas,” and other movies, and Lynch featured Vinton’s drowsy ballad in the 1986 cult favorite “Blue Velvet.”

Anger’s Rejection of Christianity and Thelema

Anger rejected Christianity in childhood, saying he preferred reading comics on Sunday. He later joined Thelema, an occult society which urges members to “Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the Law. Love is the law, love under will,” and for a time he lived in the house of Thelema founder Aleister Crowley, a friend and mentor. Death preoccupied Anger, and he was a frequent visitor to Hollywood Forever, the burial site for everyone from Judy Garland to Johnny Ramone.

The Legacy of Kenneth Anger

Few so boldly and imaginatively mined the forbidden depths of culture and consciousness as Anger. He was a pioneer in pushing artistic boundaries and exploring taboo subjects. His influence can be seen in the work of many filmmakers and artists today. Anger’s death is a loss to the avant-garde community, but his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of artists to defy convention and create boundary-pushing art.

