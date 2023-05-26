Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aviation Heritage Park Mourns Earl Wassom’s Passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Distinguished Aviator Dr. Earl Wassom

Aviation Heritage Park is mourning the loss of Distinguished Aviator Dr. Earl Wassom, who passed away recently. Dr. Wassom served as a pilot for the United States Army Air Force during World War II and was also a member of the United States Army Air Force. He was a recipient of numerous awards, including five Air Medals, a Purple Heart, four European Campaign Stars, and a Distinguished Unit Citation.

A Life of Service

Dr. Wassom’s distinguished military career saw him logging 35 hours of flight time in a B-24 Liberator bomber. He was injured while on a mission over Heligoland, Germany, but he recovered and continued his tour with the same crew. Throughout his tour of duty, he was stationed in Germany and completed his mission without any obstacles. After his military service, he joined the Air Transport Command, where he gained experience flying a variety of aircraft.

A Passion for Education

After his career in the military, Dr. Wassom turned his attention to education. He had a long and successful career as an educator, serving as a leader at WKU for many years, before stepping down in 1985. He had already amassed a significant number of years of professional experience at that point in his life.

A Legacy of Honor

Dr. Wassom’s service to his country was recognized with numerous awards and honors, including the establishment of the Distinguished Unit Citation in his honor. The citation was named after him and presented to him posthumously. His legacy of honor and service will be remembered by all who knew him.

The Aviation Heritage Park community is deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Earl Wassom. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. May he rest in peace.

