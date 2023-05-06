Dead – Death – Obituary News : Aviation Legend Dies in Crash, Industry in Shock

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Major Dudley Beek: A Legend in Jamaica’s Aviation Industry

On May 5, 2023, the aviation industry in Jamaica was rocked by the news of the tragic death of Major Dudley Beek. Beek, known as a legend in Jamaica’s aviation industry, lost his life in a plane crash in the Ballard’s Valley area of Highgate, St Mary. The passenger on the aircraft with Beek survived and was airlifted to the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI) for treatment. The incident was confirmed by the Jamaica Civil Aviation Authority (JCAA), which expressed its deepest sympathies to the families and loved ones of those affected by the tragedy.

Beek’s passing has left a significant gap in the aviation community, and he will be greatly missed. Edward Miller, president of Jamaica Aviation Operators and Pilots Association, expressed shock and grief, saying that Beek was a legend in the industry. Miller and Beek were very close, having worked together in aviation as well as administration for quite a long time. Miller revealed that Beek had been licensed in Jamaica and the United States as a pilot and an aircraft engineer.

Beek came from a family of aviators, starting with his maternal grandfather, who fought in World War I, and his father, Victor, who was a member of the Royal Air Force. His father was the first commanding officer of the JDF Air Wing and cheated death in 1960 when he missed a return flight from New York on a Lockheed L-1049E Super Constellation aircraft. The Gleaner reported that the Colombia-bound commercial aircraft Avianca Flight 671 made a heavy touchdown, bounced, then skidded down the runway in flames, before coming to a stop about 1,900 feet from the landing strip threshold. Thirty-five passengers and two crew members died, including three Jamaicans. Only nine persons survived the most disastrous aviation accident in Jamaica’s history.

Beek’s father’s survival was a testament to the resilience and determination of the Beek family, who are known for their passion for aviation. Beek himself had two sons and a grandson who are pilots. His passing is a great loss not only to his family but to the aviation community in Jamaica and beyond.

The cause of the crash is yet to be determined, and investigations are ongoing. Miller emphasized that it is essential to eliminate all possible causes before coming to a conclusion. The JCAA’s accident team is carrying out investigations at the site of the accident, supported by police personnel.

Beek’s legacy in Jamaica’s aviation industry will be remembered for many years to come. His contributions to the industry and his passion for flying inspired many young pilots in Jamaica and beyond. He was a mentor and a role model to many, and his passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him. But his spirit will live on, and his legacy will continue to inspire generations of pilots and aviation enthusiasts. Rest in peace, Major Dudley Beek, you will be missed.

News Source : jamaica-gleaner.com

Source Link :Industry in shock as aviation ‘legend’ dies in crash | Lead Stories/