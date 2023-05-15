Dead – Death – Obituary News : Avoid Moving Scams & Understand Renting Laws in May

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Missouri Laws and Moving Scams To Be Aware Of During Moving Season

May is the peak of moving season as many people graduate from college and move to new homes or apartments. However, before packing up your belongings, it’s important to be aware of Missouri laws regarding moving and scams to avoid any potential issues.

Missouri Law Regarding Leases

When signing a new lease, there are several things that should be included under Missouri law:

Amount of monthly rent

Address of rental property

Rent due and grace period, if any

Security deposit and conditions for its return

Length of lease

Landlord’s name, address, and phone number

It’s essential to keep these details in mind to ensure that you are not taken advantage of by your landlord.

Returning the Security Deposit

Missouri law states that security deposits must be returned to tenants within 30 days after termination of the lease. Landlords have the right to do an inspection during that 30-day window, but they must provide a notice to the tenant of the time and date the inspection is taking place. The tenant has the right to be present during the move-out inspection.

To avoid conflict, it’s a good idea to ask your landlord what condition they expect the unit to be left in. The landlord may keep part or all of the security deposit to pay for actual damages but not for normal wear and tear. They can also use the security deposit to cover unpaid rent or lost rent if a tenant did not give enough notice that they are moving out.

If a landlord wrongfully withheld all or part of the security deposit, Missouri law allows the tenant to sue to recover up to twice the amount wrongfully withheld.

Repairs and Responsibilities

During your time living in a unit, repairs will likely have to be done, but it’s a good idea to have written in your lease what repairs are the tenant’s responsibility and what repairs are the landlord’s. This can help avoid any confusion or disputes down the line.

Moving Scams

The Better Business Bureau says it sees an increase in moving scams during this time of year. In 2021, the BBB reported receiving over 1,000 complaints against moving companies. When hiring a moving company, it’s recommended to get everything in writing.

Be on the lookout for a moving company that does not have an address listed on their website or information about a mover’s registration or insurance. Also, if a moving company asks for a large down payment or full payment upfront, it may be an indication that a scam is taking place.

Conclusion

Moving can be a stressful time, but being aware of Missouri laws and moving scams can help make the process smoother and avoid any potential issues. Remember to review your lease carefully, understand your rights regarding the security deposit, and be cautious when hiring a moving company.

News Source : ABC17NEWS

Source Link :May is national moving month: How to avoid scams and understand renting laws/