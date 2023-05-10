Dead – Death – Obituary News : Avoid Toxic People: Write Your Own Life According to Buffett and Munger. (55 characters)

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Investing Duo Buffett and Munger Share Wisdom on Life and Business

Introduction

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger, the investing duo who have led Berkshire Hathaway for nearly six decades, shared their wisdom on achieving personal and professional success during the company’s annual shareholder meeting in Omaha. The two billionaires gave advice on making sound decisions, avoiding toxic people, and always being open to learning throughout life.

Write Your Obituary and Live Up to It

Buffett shared his advice on how to avoid making mistakes in life and business, saying, “You should write your obituary and then try to figure out how to live up to it. It’s not that complicated.” This statement emphasizes the importance of having a clear vision and purpose in life and working towards achieving it.

Avoid Toxic People and Activities

Munger advised people to avoid toxic people and activities, saying, “The great lesson of life is to get them the hell out of your life—and do it fast.” He also emphasized the importance of being prudent with money and always being open to learning throughout life. Buffett agreed with Munger, cautioning that cutting out toxic people should be done tactfully to avoid burning bridges and having no friends at all.

Berkshire Hathaway: 2023 and Beyond

Berkshire Hathaway has built a reputation as a robust business and a bellwether for economic health due to its wide range of holdings from insurance to utilities to retail. Buffett revealed in a shareholder letter in March that the company’s shareholders have earned a return of 3,787,464% over the 58 years it has existed. Despite the company’s strong performance, Buffett expressed pessimism about the economy’s future, cautioning that the majority of Berkshire’s businesses would report lower earnings this year than last year.

Buffett’s Successor

During the meeting, Buffett revealed that his successor as Berkshire’s CEO would be Greg Abel, who currently serves as vice-chairman for its non-insurance operations. Buffett expressed his confidence in Abel, saying he was “100% comfortable” with him taking the reins after him and that Berkshire was “lucky” to have him. Buffett praised Abel’s understanding of capital allocation, which is a crucial skill for leading a conglomerate like Berkshire.

Conclusion

Buffett and Munger’s wisdom on life and business is invaluable for anyone seeking personal and professional success. Their advice on having a clear vision and purpose, avoiding toxic people and activities, and always being open to learning throughout life is timeless and universal. Berkshire Hathaway’s success over the past six decades is a testament to their leadership and business acumen, and their legacy will inspire generations to come.

