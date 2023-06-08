Dead – Death – Obituary News : Award-Winning Doordarshan Anchor Gitanjali Aiyar Dies at 71

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gitanjali Aiyar: Remembering the Legendary News Anchor

“This is Doordarshan news. Good evening and welcome,” If you have watched Doordarshan News during the 1970s, you might have recognized these words. These words were the salutations used by Newsreader Gitanjali Aiyar before the beginning of Prime Time News at 9 p.m.

Gitanjali Aiyar was from that generation when Prime Time News was one of the many ways to gather information regarding the country and world. Not many people know but she was among the first English news reading anchors at Doordarshan.

But unfortunately, this eminent lady is no more, she passed away at the age of 71 on June 8, 2023. The close family members of Aiyar informed everybody regarding this news and now all the people who have known her paying their condolences.

Gitanjali Aiyar’s Cause of Death

The veteran news anchor was suffering from Parkinson’s disease. The close sources in the family revealed that Aiyar was returning home from a walk when she collapsed. She was rushed to the hospital, but she passed away en route and she was survived by a son and a daughter.

About Gitanjali Aiyar

The legendary news anchor began her career as a news reader in 1976 when she joined Doordarshan News, Gitanjali Iyer did her graduation from Kolkata’s Loreto College in 1971. Apart from being a news reader, she was also a theatre artist and she had a diploma in acting from the National School of Drama.

After graduating from Loreto College, Aiyar joined All India Radio’s English news section and she was from the era when Radio news was transitioning to Television News. Aiyar was one of the most popular faces of television news at that time because before that Doordarshan only offered programs like Chitrahaar and Krishi Darshan.

Gitanjali Aiyar’s Family

Gitanjali Aiyar was married to Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar an Indian economist and journalist. Although the couple parted ways years after their marriage and together they had 2 children, a son, and a daughter.

Swaminathan is currently working as a consulting editor for The Economic Times. Gitanjali Aiyar’s daughter Pallavi Aiyar followed in the footsteps of her mother and became a successful journalist. Whereas, Gitanjali’s son Shekhar Aiyar is also successful in his respective field.

Gitanjali Aiyar’s Awards & Recognitions

Aiyar won the best anchor award four times in a row and she was one of the most liked faces on television from her generation. In 1989, Geetanjali also won the Indira Gandhi Proyadarshini Award for Outstanding Women.

She was associated with several well-known organizations like the World Wildlife Fund as the head of the organization’s Major Donors department and as a vice president of the public affairs department at Yash Birla Group in 2001.

She joined the Oberoi Group in 2005 as director of international sales and later served as a consultant for the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). For three years she worked at British High Commission in Delhi as a deputy head of the Press and Public Affairs.

FAQs related to Gitanjali Aiyar

Q. At what age did Gitanjali Aiyar die?

A. Gitanjali Aiyar died at the age of 71. Q. What was the cause of Gitanjali Aiyar’s death?

A. The veteran news anchor was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and she collapsed while she was returning from the walk. Q. How many kids does Gitanjali Aiyar had?

A. Gitanjali Aiyar had 2 kids, a son, and a daughter. Q. What was the name of Gitanjali Aiyar’s husband?

A. Gitanjali Aiyar was married to Swaminathan S. Anklesaria Aiyar, an Indian economist, and journalist, but the couple parted ways years after marriage. Q. What is Parkinson’s disease? A. Parkinson’s disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements in the body.

Gitanjali Aiyar was a beloved news anchor and a remarkable personality. Her contribution to the field of journalism and her work in various organizations will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace.

