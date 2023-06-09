Dead – Death – Obituary News : Axell Hodges: Is the Motocross Star Still Alive?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Axell Hodges’ Demise Rumors Debunked: Another Rider Dies in Motocross Accident

The motocross world was left in shock after rumors of Axell Hodges’ demise circulated on the internet following a recent accident at a free-form motocross track in Ramona. However, these rumors have been proven false as Hodges is still alive and well. The accident victim was another rider named Pat Casey.

Hodges, also known as Kill, is a well-known American X Games and motocross competitor. He made headlines in 2012 after winning the C Class Loretta Lynn’s Novice Title, which is known as the world’s largest amateur motocross race. In 2018, he also earned gold in the Moto X Quarterpipe High Air and bronze in Moto X Best Whip at X Games Minneapolis.

The accident occurred at a free-form motocross track in Ramona, where Casey attempted to perform a leap off an incline on his motorbike. Unfortunately, he did not survive the accident, despite the life-saving measures taken by the first responders. Hodges was not involved in the accident, and his death rumors were false.

Hodges was born on August 20, 1996, making him 26 years old as of 2023. He grew up watching his father and two older brothers racing dirt bikes, which inspired him to pursue motocross. He began riding at the age of eight and won Loretta Lynn’s national amateur race in 2012.

Hodges is an active Instagram user with over 1.4 million followers, where he showcases his daily life and events. He frequently posts videos and pictures of him riding his bike and is also in a relationship with Gabriella Abutol.

The motocross community mourns the loss of Pat Casey and sends condolences to his family and loved ones. It is a tragic reminder of the risks and dangers involved in this extreme sport, and safety should always be a top priority for riders.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Axell Hodges Death News: Is Motocross Competitor Dead or Alive? | TG Time/