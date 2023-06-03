Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ayesha Sultana’s Demise Reported

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Mourns the Loss of Ayesha Sultana Waheed Khan

The city of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is in mourning as it bids farewell to one of its beloved residents, Ayesha Sultana Waheed Khan. A retired incharge sister of Ambejogai Medical College, Ayesha passed away on Friday, at the age of 86, after a brief illness. Her passing has left a void in the lives of her family and friends, who remember her as a kind and generous person.

Born and raised in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Ayesha was a well-known figure in the community. She was respected for her dedication to her work as a nurse and for her commitment to helping others. Ayesha worked at Ambejogai Medical College for many years, where she was known for her compassionate care of patients and her tireless efforts to improve the quality of healthcare in the region.

Ayesha was also a devoted member of her community, and she was actively involved in various social and cultural activities. She was a regular attendee at the local mosque, where she participated in prayers and other religious events. She was also a member of several community organizations, where she worked to promote education, health, and social welfare.

Ayesha’s passing has been deeply felt by her family, who remember her as a loving and caring aunt. She leaves behind nephews, nieces, and extended family, who will miss her dearly. Her real nephew, Dr Rafiuddin Nasir, from the Department of Botany of Maulana Azad College, spoke fondly of his aunt, saying, “She was a kind and generous person who always put the needs of others before her own. She will be greatly missed.”

Ayesha’s funeral was held on Saturday, with her Namaz-e-Janaza being offered at Jama Masjid after Fajar prayer. Her burial took place at the adjacent graveyard, where family and friends paid their final respects. The funeral was attended by a large number of people from the community, who came to pay their respects and offer their condolences.

Ayesha’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing the time we have with our loved ones. She will be remembered for her kindness, generosity, and commitment to helping others. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her, and she will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

As the community mourns the loss of Ayesha Sultana Waheed Khan, we are reminded of the importance of coming together in times of grief. We offer our deepest condolences to her family and friends, and we join them in remembering her life and legacy. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Ayesha Sultana passes away | www.lokmattimes.com/