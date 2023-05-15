Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ayo Olaiya weeps over Murphy Afolabi’s passing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nollywood actor, Ayo Olaiya, has joined his colleagues in mourning the loss of Murphy Afolabi. The actor, producer, and director passed away in the early hours of the day, leaving behind a grieving industry. Ayo Olaiya took to his Instagram page to express his sorrow, sharing a video of himself in tears as he paid tribute to his late friend.

In the post, Ayo Olaiya talked about how this world is not our home, and no one will get out of it alive. He urged his followers to live well and do good while they are still on this journey. He bid farewell to Murphy Afolabi, praying for his gentle soul to rest in perfect peace.

The news of Murphy Afolabi’s death has sent shockwaves across the entertainment industry. The Yoruba actor was a talented filmmaker who had made a name for himself in the industry. He had celebrated his birthday just a week before his untimely demise, expressing gratitude to God for his blessings and asking for strength and courage to continue serving him faithfully.

The death of Murphy Afolabi is a reminder of the fragility of life. It is a reminder that we should cherish every moment we have with our loved ones and make the most of the time we have. It is also a reminder to live a righteous life and to do good while we can.

Ayo Olaiya’s tribute to Murphy Afolabi is a heartfelt one that captures the pain and sadness of losing a friend. It is a tribute that speaks to the deep bonds that exist between people in the entertainment industry, and the sense of loss that is felt when one of their own passes away.

As the entertainment industry mourns the loss of Murphy Afolabi, we can only hope that his legacy will live on through the films he made and the lives he touched. We can only hope that his gentle soul will find peace in the afterlife and that he will be remembered fondly by all those who knew him.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Actor Ayo Olaiya breaks down in tears as he reacts to Murphy Afolabi’s death – Kemi Filani News/