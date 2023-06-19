Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ayodhya Officer Passes Away Due to Heat Exhaustion

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

40-Year-Old Traffic Police Sub-Inspector Dies Due to Heat Stroke in Ayodhya

The scorching heat wave that has hit India has claimed yet another life, as a 40-year-old traffic police sub-inspector, Vinod Sonkar, died due to heat stroke while on duty near Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Sunday afternoon. He fainted due to the severe heat and was immediately rushed to the district hospital, where he passed away. The Chief Medical Officer of Ayodhya, Dr Ajay Raja, said that the post-mortem report is awaited and that they have only received one or two cases of heat stroke so far, which were mild ones.

This tragic incident highlights the urgent need for people to take necessary precautions during the summer months to avoid heat-related illnesses. It is crucial to stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water and to avoid going out in the sun during peak hours when the temperature is at its highest. It is also essential to wear loose, light-colored clothing and to use sunscreen and umbrellas to protect oneself from the harsh sun rays.

The government should also take steps to ensure that people are aware of the dangers of heat stroke and other heat-related illnesses and provide necessary resources to help people stay safe during the summer months. This includes setting up cooling centers and distributing free water and electrolyte solutions in areas where the temperature is particularly high.

Moreover, it is crucial to address the root cause of the problem, which is climate change. The rise in temperature is not just a seasonal phenomenon but a long-term trend that is affecting the planet’s overall climate. The government should take necessary measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote sustainable development to mitigate the worst effects of climate change.

In conclusion, the death of Vinod Sonkar is a tragic reminder that we need to take heat-related illnesses seriously and take necessary precautions to avoid them. It is the responsibility of both individuals and the government to ensure that people stay safe during the summer months. We must also address the underlying cause of the problem, which is climate change, to prevent further loss of life due to extreme weather events.

Heatstroke among Traffic Police Officers Occupational hazards faced by Traffic Police Officers Importance of providing safety measures for Traffic Police Officers Impact of extreme weather conditions on Traffic Police Officer health Need for increased awareness and support for Traffic Police Officer welfare

News Source : Verve times

Source Link :Traffic Police Officer in Ayodhya Passes Away After Losing Consciousness from Extreme Heat/