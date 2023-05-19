Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father P Khurana Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana’s Father Passes Away

On May 19, 2021, the Indian film industry was struck with the sad news of the passing of astrologer P Khurana, the father of popular actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. The news was confirmed by Aparshakti via a statement.

A Life Dedicated to Astrology

P Khurana was a well-known astrologer in North India and had contributed significantly to the field of astrology. He hailed from Chandigarh and had authored several books on the subject. He passed away in Mohali at 10:30 am due to a prolonged incurable ailment.

Their Father’s Influence on Ayushmann and Aparshakti

Both Ayushmann and Aparshakti had often shared heartfelt posts about their father on social media, expressing their love and admiration for him. In 2020, Ayushmann had posted an adorable birthday wish for his father, thanking him for giving him the wings, talent, and ambition to pursue his dreams.

It is evident that P Khurana had a significant influence on his sons and played a crucial role in shaping their lives and careers.

The Industry Mourns the Loss

The passing of P Khurana has left a void in the film industry, and many celebrities have expressed their condolences to Ayushmann and Aparshakti. The details of the funeral ceremony are yet to be announced.

A Final Goodbye

The loss of a loved one is never easy, and Ayushmann and Aparshakti are going through a difficult time. However, they have the support of their fans, friends, and colleagues during this time of personal loss. We extend our deepest condolences to the family and hope that they find comfort in the memories of their beloved father.

News Source : ThePrint

Source Link :Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti Khurana’s father P Khurana passes away – ThePrint –/