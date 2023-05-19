Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father Passes Away: Astrologer P. Khurrana

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bollywood Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father Passes Away

The Khurrana family has been hit with sad news as the father of Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana, P. Khurrana, passed away recently. Reports indicate that he had been unwell for the past few days and was admitted to Fortis Hospital two days ago. Unfortunately, he bid farewell to the world on Friday morning.

Last Rites to be Performed in Chandigarh

It has been reported that P. Khurrana was admitted to the hospital due to heart disease. He was put on a ventilator, but even the ventilator stopped working on Friday morning. According to media reports, his last rites will be performed at the Manimajra crematorium in Chandigarh at around 5:30 pm.

Ayushmann’s Father Was Instrumental in His Career

Ayushmann Khurrana was very close to his father, who was a well-known astrologer. It was at his father’s behest that Ayushmann changed the spelling of his name. His father always wanted him to pursue acting and was confident that he would find success in the industry. It was with his father’s blessings that Ayushmann started his acting career.

P. Khurrana Was a Strict Father

Ayushmann Khurrana once revealed in an interview that his father was very strict with him while growing up. He was often beaten by his father, and despite wanting to stay in Chandigarh, his father sent him to Mumbai to pursue his career. Ayushmann also admitted to being afraid of not living up to his father’s expectations.

The passing of P. Khurrana is a great loss to Ayushmann and his family. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this difficult time.

News Source : भावना साहनी

Source Link :Ayushmann Khurrana Father astrologer P Khurrana passed Away | Ayushmann Khurrana Father Death: आयुष्मान खुराना के पिता का निधन, अस्पताल में चल रहा था इलाज/