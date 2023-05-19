Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Father, Pandit P Khurrana, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Pandit P Khurrana, the father of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. Pandit P Khurrana was a well-known astrologer and a beloved member of the Khurrana family. The cause of his death has not been officially announced, but it has been reported that he was suffering from heart problems and was admitted to a hospital.

A Beloved Father and Family Member

The Khurrana family released an official statement mourning the loss of their beloved patriarch. “Our Dear father, P. Khurrana (Virendra Khurrana) the pillar of our life and the heartbeat of our family has left us for the heavenly abode. Cremation will be held today Friday, 19 May, 2023 at 5:30 pm at Manimajra Cremation ground.”

Pandit P Khurrana was not only a renowned astrologer but also a beloved father and family member. He was a constant source of guidance and support to his children and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The Legacy of Pandit P Khurrana

Pandit P Khurrana was not only a beloved member of his family but also a well-known figure in the world of astrology. He had a deep understanding of the stars and their influence on human lives, and he used his knowledge to help others navigate the challenges of life.

One of Pandit P Khurrana’s most significant contributions to the world of astrology was his suggestion to his son Ayushmann to use double ‘n’ and double ‘r’ in his name. This change was said to bring about significant improvements in Ayushmann’s career and is a testament to the astute wisdom of Pandit P Khurrana.

A Heartfelt Tribute

The passing of Pandit P Khurrana is a great loss to the Khurrana family and to the world of astrology. We send our deepest condolences to Ayushmann, Aparshakti, and the entire Khurrana family during this difficult time.

May the soul of Pandit P Khurrana rest in peace.

Final Thoughts

The loss of a loved one is always difficult, and our hearts go out to the Khurrana family during this time. Pandit P Khurrana was a beloved father, family member, and astrologer, and his contributions to the world of astrology will not be forgotten. We wish the Khurrana family strength and comfort as they navigate this difficult time.

