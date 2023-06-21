Dead – Death – Obituary News : “B Pharma student in Nellore dies by suicide”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Nellore Student’s Online Gaming Addiction Leads to Tragic End

In a tragic incident that has sent shockwaves throughout Nellore district, a pharmacy student who had been addicted to online gaming, committed suicide after losing a considerable amount of money in online games. The incident has left the girl’s family and friends in despair and has highlighted the need for awareness and monitoring of online activities.

According to police reports, the victim, a student of a private college in Turakapalli village in Duttalur mandal, had borrowed money to pay her college fees. However, instead of using the funds for the intended purpose, she spent the money on online games. As her addiction to online gaming worsened, she ended up losing a significant amount of money.

The victim’s mother had reportedly raised concerns about her daughter’s excessive gaming habits and had even sought the help of her college authorities to address the issue. However, despite the mother’s efforts, the girl’s addiction only grew worse, leading to her tragic end.

In an attempt to pay off her debts, the victim had turned to playing online games even more frequently, leading to a severe mental breakdown. She eventually took her own life by consuming poison. Although she was rushed to the hospital, she passed away on Tuesday, September 15th.

The incident has left the victim’s family in a state of shock and disbelief. Her mother, who had been worried about her daughter’s excessive gaming habits, has expressed regret about not being able to prevent the tragedy. The victim’s father, who works as a daily wage laborer, is devastated by the loss of his daughter and is struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The incident has also raised concerns about the growing trend of online gaming addiction among students. Many experts believe that online gaming can be highly addictive and can lead to severe mental health issues, including depression, anxiety, and even suicide. They have called for greater awareness and monitoring of online activities to prevent such tragedies from occurring.

In response to the incident, the police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The victim’s college authorities have also expressed their condolences and have promised to take steps to prevent such incidents from happening in the future. They have urged students and parents to be vigilant and seek help if they notice any signs of excessive online gaming habits.

The tragic incident highlights the need for greater awareness and monitoring of online activities, especially among young students. It is essential to educate students and parents about the risks of online gaming addiction and to provide them with the necessary support and resources to prevent such tragedies from occurring. By working together, we can help prevent such incidents and ensure the safety and well-being of our youth.

News Source : Samayam Telugu

Source Link :nellore student suicide, నెల్లూరు: ఫీజు డబ్బులతో ఆన్‌లైన్‌ గేమ్‌ ఆడి.. విద్యార్థిని ఘోరం! – b pharma girl student death by suicide in nellore/