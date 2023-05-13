Dead – Death – Obituary News : Babe Ruth League player dies from baseball strike during warm-up

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Accident Claims the Life of Eighth-Grader During Baseball Warm-Ups

A devastating accident occurred on May 8th in Charlottesville, Virginia, which resulted in the death of an eighth-grade student. Calvin Ness, a player for a team in the Charlottesville Babe Ruth League, was struck by a baseball during warm-ups. The ball was hit by his coach, and despite being rushed to the hospital, Ness succumbed to his injuries. The incident has left the entire community in shock.

Ness attended Buford Middle School and was a beloved member of the school and baseball communities. His loss has been felt deeply by all who knew him, and many have come together to support his family during this difficult time. The league suspended all practices and games through Monday following the tragedy.

“Our family is so grateful for the tremendous outpouring of compassion and support,” the Ness family said in a statement. “We give our heartfelt love for Calvin’s teammates, coaches, and first responders. The last two days have shown us the impact that Calvin’s life had on so many communities he was a part of, from school to baseball and beyond.”

The Ness family donated their son’s organs to the hospital where he passed away, and an Honor Walk was held on Thursday night in his memory. The gesture has touched many hearts and serves as a reminder of the selflessness that can come out of tragedy.

“In life, tragic and terrible things happen to wonderful people,” the family added in their statement, “Calvin and his coach fell into this situation.” It is clear that Ness’s coach did not intend for this accident to happen, and he too is undoubtedly devastated by the loss of his player.

The tragedy has sparked a debate about the safety of baseball practices and the use of protective gear. While it’s impossible to prevent all accidents from happening, some are advocating for increased safety measures to be put in place. Others argue that accidents like this are rare and that the focus should remain on honoring Ness’s memory and supporting his family and friends.

“Once the families and players have had space to reflect and grieve, it is time to play ball again,” the Ness family said in their statement. “Calvin wouldn’t have it any other way.” Their words reflect the resilience and strength that have been demonstrated by so many in the Charlottesville community in the wake of this tragedy.

The loss of a young life is always difficult to comprehend, and the pain of Ness’s family and friends is immeasurable. But even in the midst of their grief, they have shown remarkable grace and strength. Their willingness to donate their son’s organs is a testament to their generosity and kindness, and it’s clear that Ness’s life made a profound impact on all who knew him.

As the community comes together to honor Ness’s memory, it’s clear that his legacy will continue to live on. His family, friends, and teammates will always remember him as a talented athlete, a kind-hearted person, and a beloved member of their community. And while his loss is tragic, his spirit will continue to inspire others for years to come.

News Source : Bob D’Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Source Link :Babe Ruth League player dies after struck by baseball during warm-ups – WFTV/