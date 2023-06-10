Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baby dies in sleep pod on parents’ bed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Four-Month-Old Baby Dies While Sleeping in Pod on Parents’ Bed

The tragic death of a four-month-old baby boy has been reported after he was found unresponsive in a sleeping pod on his parents’ bed. Leonidas Ramsden was discovered by his mother, Akita Ramsden, in their home in Buckfastleigh, Devon, on April 28, 2022. Ms Ramsden and her partner had placed their baby in the pod after feeding him and had gone to sleep themselves. In the morning, they found their son had passed away. The cause of death remains unknown, and the inquest did not reveal which brand of sleeping pod was in use.

The use of sleeping pods and nests has been the subject of safety warnings from childcare professionals. Although they have become increasingly popular among parents, they do not comply with safer sleep guidelines. The Lullaby Trust, a UK-based charity that promotes safe sleeping for babies, has noted that these products “pose a risk to babies under 12 months”. Evidence suggests that placing a young baby on anything other than a firm, flat surface or using soft bedding can increase the risk of sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS).

SIDS, also known as cot death, is the sudden and unexplained death of an apparently healthy baby. The condition claims the lives of around 200 babies each year in the UK, with most deaths occurring within the first six months of life. There is no known cause, but the risk can be reduced by following safe sleep guidelines.

The loss of Leonidas Ramsden has left his parents devastated. Ms Ramsden has posted a message on GoFundMe, a fundraising site, to raise money for her son’s funeral. The post has raised over £1,400. She described her son as a beautiful baby who loved to coo and roar and who would hold onto her hands and lift himself up. Ms Ramsden and her partner were sleeping when their baby passed away, and they were shocked and heartbroken when they woke up to find him unresponsive.

A full inquest into the infant’s death will be held at a later date. In the meantime, this tragedy serves as a reminder to all parents to follow safe sleep guidelines and to be aware of the risks associated with certain products. While companies may market sleeping pods and nests as safe for babies, it is vital to remember that adhering to safe sleep guidelines can save lives.

