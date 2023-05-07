Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bail granted to student accused of abetting IIT-Bombay batchmate’s suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

IIT Bombay Student Accused of Abetting Suicide Granted Bail

A special SC/ST court in Mumbai has granted bail to a 19-year-old IIT Bombay student accused of abetting the suicide of fellow student, Darshan Solanki. Arman Khatri, a first-year student at the institute, had been arrested by police on 9 April. Solanki had jumped to his death on 12 February. Khatri’s advocate, Dinesh Gupta, had submitted that the student had appeared before the special investigation team four times and had cooperated in the probe. Gupta added that there was no evidence against Khatri to invoke the abetment to suicide charge.

Granting Khatri bail, special judge A P Kanade said he must present himself at Powai police station (SIT) every Monday and Tuesday between 11am and 1pm until the chargesheet is filed. “The accused shall not make any inducement or threat to any person acquainted with the facts of the case so as to dissuade him from disclosing such facts to the court or to any police officer, or tamper with the evidence,” the judge said.

The FIR against Khatri was filed under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide and under the section for criminal intimidation besides various offences alleged under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The prosecution had earlier submitted that a message retrieved from Solanki’s phone revealed he had apologised to Khatri for making communal remarks and had also told him he was leaving the city. However, instead of accepting the apology, the accused had threatened him with a paper cutter in the days leading up to the suicide. The prosecution argued that this showed Solanki was troubled and distressed because of Khatri.

Opposing Khatri’s bail plea, the prosecution submitted that he may try to influence witnesses. However, Solanki’s parents did not come before the court to oppose his bail plea. Gupta submitted that there were no direct or indirect allegations against Khatri. The bail plea claimed that neither Solanki’s parents had complained about Khatri nor had Solanki complained that he had been threatened.

The plea said that college authorities had already given Khatri a clean chit and so had Powai police, the first to investigate the case.

In its ruling, the court said Khatri should not leave the territorial limits of Mumbai without prior permission of the court and should not commit any offence similar to the offences of which he is accused in the present matter.

News Source : Rebecca Samervel

