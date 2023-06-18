Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore Train Accident Claims 291 Lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha claims 291 Lives

Introduction

On June 2, 2023, a triple train accident in Odisha’s Balasore claimed the lives of 288 people. The death toll has now risen to 291 with the recent death of a victim due to cardiac arrest during treatment. The incident has left the nation in mourning and raised serious concerns about the safety and security of railway travel in India.

Victim’s Death in Treatment

Dr. Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, confirmed the recent death of a 35-year-old accident victim named Shoab Mansoor due to sudden cardiac arrest during treatment. This tragic news has added to the already high death toll of the train accident.

Union Railway Minister’s Visit

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore in Odisha on June 21, two weeks after the accident occurred. The visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country. The Minister plans to meet and thank the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who had come to the rescue of the people during the tough times of the rail accident.

Gratitude to Medical Staff

The Union Minister will express his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the challenging times of the rail accident. Their dedication and hard work have been instrumental in saving many lives and easing the pain and suffering of the victims and their families.

Meetings with Officials and Local People

In addition to meetings with railway officials and concerned authorities, the Union Minister will also meet with the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance. This will help him get a better understanding of the ground-level situation and the challenges faced by the people in the aftermath of the accident.

Safety Measures for Railway Travel

The tragic train accident in Odisha has once again highlighted the need for better safety measures and infrastructure for railway travel in India. The government must take urgent steps to address the gaps and weaknesses in the system and ensure the safety and security of passengers.

Conclusion

The train accident in Odisha has been a wake-up call for the nation to prioritize the safety and security of railway travel. The Union Railway Minister’s visit to Balasore is a step in the right direction to express gratitude to the medical staff and understand the ground-level situation. The nation mourns the loss of innocent lives and demands urgent action to prevent such tragedies in the future.

