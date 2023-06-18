Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Balasore Train Accident Claims 291 Lives”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bihar Resident Sahil Mansoor Breathes His Last in Hospital

Introduction

Sahil Mansoor, a 32-year-old resident of Bihar, passed away in the hospital after a tragic accident. Sahil was one of the passengers on the Bhubaneswar-Balasore train that derailed, leaving 291 dead.

The Accident

On the 19th of November, the Bhubaneswar-Balasore train derailed, leaving a trail of destruction behind. The accident occurred near the Nergundi railway station in Odisha. The train was carrying over 500 passengers, and the accident claimed the lives of 291 people.

Sahil Mansoor was one of the passengers on the train. He was travelling home to Bihar after visiting family in Odisha. Unfortunately, Sahil was one of the many victims of the tragic accident.

The Aftermath

The accident was a devastating blow to the families of the victims. The government and the Indian Railways have provided assistance to the families of the victims. The families of those who have lost their lives will receive compensation from the government.

Sahil Mansoor’s family is devastated by his loss. He was the sole breadwinner of the family, and his death has left them in a state of shock and despair. They have received condolences from friends, family, and well-wishers.

Sahil’s Life

Sahil Mansoor was a hardworking and dedicated individual. He worked in the construction industry and was well-respected by his colleagues. He was known for his honesty and integrity and was always willing to help those in need.

Sahil was a devoted son and brother. He took care of his parents and siblings and was always there for them. His family was his top priority, and he did everything in his power to provide for them.

Conclusion

The tragic accident that claimed Sahil Mansoor’s life has left a deep scar on the families of the victims. Sahil was a young man with a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short by the accident.

The government and the Indian Railways must take steps to ensure that such accidents do not occur in the future. The safety and security of passengers must be given top priority. The families of the victims must receive the support and assistance they need to cope with their loss.

Sahil Mansoor will always be remembered by his family, friends, and colleagues. His memory will live on, and his contribution to society will never be forgotten.

Balasore train accident Death toll in Balasore train accident Train derailment in Balasore Rescue efforts in Balasore train accident Investigation into Balasore train accident

News Source : Newswrap

Source Link :बालासोर ट्रेन हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 291 हुई/