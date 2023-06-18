Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore train accident claims 292 lives

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Death toll in Balasore train accident rises to 292

The death toll in the Balasore train accident in Odisha has risen to 292, with a 24-year-old passenger from West Bengal dying at a government hospital. The accident occurred earlier this month, involving three trains and resulting in the death of 287 people and injuries to 1,208 others. The Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, Bangalore-Howrah Superfast Express, and a freight train were involved in what is being described as one of India’s worst rail accidents.

Details of the Accident

The Coromandel Express collided with a stationary freight train near the Bahanga Market station in Odisha on June 2. Most of the train’s carriages derailed and fell off the track. At the same time, some of the carriages of the Bangalore-Howrah Superfast Express, which was passing through the adjacent track, collided with the derailed carriages of the Coromandel Express.

Current Status of the Injured

As of now, 205 of the 292 injured are being treated at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, Odisha. Of these, 45 are still being treated, with 12 in the ICU. Two of the 12 ICU patients are in critical condition.

Identification of Victims

Identification of 81 bodies that were taken to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar has not yet been possible. While 70 of them have already given blood samples for DNA testing, the results are awaited.

Request for DNA Testing Results

Officials of the AIIMS Bhubaneswar have written to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Delhi, requesting them to send DNA testing results for at least 15 of the victims’ families who are waiting for confirmation of their loved ones’ identities.

