Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore train accident death toll reaches 291

Balasore Train Accident Claims 291 Lives

Introduction

The triple train accident that occurred in Balasore, Odisha on June 2 has claimed the lives of 291 people, according to officials. The accident involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train.

Death of Shoab Mansoor

Dr Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent of SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack, confirmed the death of Shoab Mansoor, a 35-year-old accident victim who passed away due to sudden cardiac arrest during treatment.

Union Railway Minister’s Scheduled Visit

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore on June 21, two weeks after the tragic rail accident occurred in the district. This visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country.

Thanking Medical Staff and Local Individuals

During his visit, the Union Minister will meet with doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the challenging times of the rail accident. He will also express his gratitude to the public administration department of the region and interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance.

Conclusion

The Balasore train accident is a tragic incident that claimed the lives of 291 people. The visit of Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to Balasore on June 21 is a positive step towards recognizing the efforts of medical staff and local individuals who played a role in the rescue and assistance of the victims during the difficult times of the accident.

