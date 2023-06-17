Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore train accident death toll rises to 291

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Balasore Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 291

The death toll in the Balasore train accident has risen to 291 after another passenger from Bihar succumbed to his injuries on Saturday. The victim, Sahil Mansur, was seriously injured in the Bahanaga Bazar triple-train tragedy and was undergoing treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack. Mansur had kidney problems and was in the Trauma ICU of the hospital. “He was admitted to our hospital in a very critical condition. He died at 12.15pm on Saturday,” said Abinash Rout, administrative officer of the SCB MCH.

More than 40 injured passengers are still undergoing treatment at the hospital, with 13 in ICU. One of them is in a critical condition. Many of the admitted persons have injuries to their head, spinal cord, coccyx, malleolus fracture, and broken limbs, according to official sources.

Prakash Ram, another injured person from Gopalganj in Bihar, died of his injuries on Friday. Ram had developed septicaemia due to an infection in his left leg. On Tuesday, another injured person from Bihar had succumbed to his injuries in the hospital.

The triple-train accident occurred on June 2 evening when the superfast Coromandel Express rammed into a stationary goods train. Two dismembered bogies of the Coromandel Express hit the two tail coaches of the Bengaluru-Howrah Express. The accident resulted in 1,200 passengers being injured.

Quick action by locals, a swift reaction by the local administration, and prompt planning by the state government, and timely intervention of railways helped save many lives. Hundreds of injured passengers received first aid before being shifted to different hospitals.

Of the 291 deaths, 81 bodies of the train accident victims are yet to be identified. AIIMS Bhubaneswar has preserved all these bodies in its morgue and containers brought from Paradip Port. Many of the relatives got confused with disfigured and decayed bodies and gave DNA samples for identification of their kin. More than 78 DNA samples have been collected from the relatives, and these samples have been sent to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in New Delhi. Reports of some DNA samples will come very soon.

Conclusion

The Balasore train accident has been a tragedy for the victims and their families. The prompt action of the local administration and the state government has helped save many lives. However, the death toll continues to rise, and many bodies are yet to be identified. The safety of passengers traveling by train should be a priority of the authorities, and necessary measures should be taken to prevent such accidents in the future.

News Source : Hemanta Pradhan

Source Link :Death toll in Balasore train accident mounts to 291 after one more victim succumbs | Bhubaneswar News/