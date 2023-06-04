Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore Train Accident: Death Toll Rises to 62

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Updates Death Toll to 62 in Balasore Train Accident

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has updated the death toll of persons from the state following the terrible train accident at Bahanaga railway station in Odisha’s Balasore district on Friday evening to 62. The updated figure has been released after the identification process of the bodies. Banerjee expressed doubts if the names of those travelling in unreserved compartments are readily available with the Railways. She also alleged that the Union government is trying to fudge the actual casualty figure and projecting the death figures in railway accidents when Nitish Kumar or Lalu Prasad Yadav or she was the Railways Minister.

Identification Process Continues for 182 Bodies

Banerjee also informed that a total of 182 bodies are yet to be identified, and the state government has circulated the photos in all the districts. The death count from the state might increase after the identification process is over. Banerjee expressed doubts if the names of those travelling in unreserved compartments are readily available with the Railways.

Trinamool Congress Claims CBI Probe Might be Another Ploy

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress leadership has claimed that the recommendation of the Railways Board for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation on the Balasore train accident might be another ploy to hush up the real reasons behind the tragedy. A party leader said that the credibility of central agencies like CBI is so low now as they are being used as tools against the opposition parties by the Union government. So, they are having no faith in the CBI probe.

BJP State President Sukanta Majumdar Supports CBI Probe

On the other hand, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar said that since there are doubts of sabotage behind the accident, a necessity has arisen for a central agency probe in the matter. He also demanded that the state government should cooperate with the CBI in the investigation.

Final Thoughts

The Balasore train accident has taken a toll on many lives, and the updated death toll is a matter of concern. While the identification process is underway, the state government is keeping a close eye on the situation. However, the Trinamool Congress leadership’s claim that the CBI probe might be another ploy to hush up the real reasons behind the tragedy raises questions on the credibility of central agencies. It remains to be seen how the state government and the central agencies will cooperate to bring the culprits to justice.

News Source : News Desk

Source Link :Balasore train accident: Updated death toll from Bengal 62, says Mamata |/