Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore train crash: Death toll reaches 291

Tragic Train Accident in Odisha’s Balasore

The death toll from a triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore has reached 291, according to officials. The accident occurred on June 2 and involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train.

Victim Dies from Cardiac Arrest

One of the accident victims, Shoab Mansoor, died during treatment at the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack from sudden cardiac arrest, according to Dr. Sudhanshu Shekhar Mishra, Superintendent.

Union Railway Minister to Visit Balasore

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore on June 21, two weeks after the tragic rail accident occurred in the district. His visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country.

Thanking Medical Staff

During his visit, the Union Minister will meet and thank doctors, nurses, and medical staff who came to the rescue of the people during the tough times of the rail accident. He will also interact with local individuals who generously provided assistance and meet with the public administration department of the region.

Expressing Gratitude

In addition to meetings with railway officials and concerned authorities, the Union Minister will express his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the challenging times of the rail accident.

Conclusion

The triple train crash in Balasore has claimed the lives of 291 people, and it is heartening to see the Union Railway Minister taking the time to visit the district and thank those who played a vital role in the rescue efforts. It is essential that we continue to prioritize safety measures in our transportation systems to prevent such tragic incidents from occurring in the future.

