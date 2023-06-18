Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balasore Train Crash: Death Toll Reaches 291

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore claims 291 lives

The recent triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore, which involved the Chennai-bound Coromandel Express, the Howrah-bound Shalimar Express, and a goods train, has claimed the lives of 291 people. The tragic incident occurred on June 2, and the death toll has been rising ever since.

On June 21, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw is scheduled to visit Balasore, where he will be meeting with railway officials, concerned authorities, and local individuals who generously provided assistance during the challenging times of the rail accident. The visit coincides with International Yoga Day, during which BJP leaders will participate in yoga activities throughout the country.

Expressing his gratitude to the doctors, nurses, and medical staff who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the tough times of the rail accident, the Union Minister will also be meeting and thanking them for their services during the tragic incident.

The death toll from the train crash has been steadily rising, with the recent death of a 35-year-old accident victim named Shoab Mansoor. He died during treatment due to sudden cardiac arrest in SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

The triple train crash in Odisha’s Balasore has been one of the deadliest rail accidents in recent times, with the death toll reaching 291. The incident has raised serious concerns about railway safety and the need for better infrastructure and safety measures.

The Union Railway Minister’s visit to Balasore is seen as a crucial step towards addressing these concerns and ensuring that such tragic incidents are not repeated in the future. The visit is also an opportunity for the government to show its commitment to improving railway safety and infrastructure in the country.

The recent train crash in Balasore has highlighted the urgent need for better safety measures and infrastructure in the railway sector. The government must take immediate action to address the concerns raised by the incident and ensure that such tragedies are not repeated in the future.

In addition to improving safety measures and infrastructure, the government must also take steps to ensure that victims of such incidents receive timely and adequate assistance. The medical staff and volunteers who played a crucial role in rescuing and assisting the victims during the Balasore train crash must be recognized and appreciated for their services.

The Union Railway Minister’s visit to Balasore is an opportunity to take stock of the situation and chart a way forward to improve railway safety and infrastructure. The government must take immediate and concrete steps to address the concerns raised by the incident and ensure that such tragedies are not repeated in the future.

Balasore train accident Train collision in Odisha Fatalities in Balasore train accident Odisha railway disaster Investigation into Balasore train tragedy

News Source : bsindia

Source Link :Death toll rises to 291 in Odisha’s Balasore three-train train accident/