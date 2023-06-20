Dead – Death – Obituary News : Balcony collapse at Jagannath Rath Yatra procession leaves 1 dead, 8 injured

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

One dead, at least eight injured after the crowded balcony of a two-storey building collapses during Jagannath Rath Yatra procession in Ahmedabad

On Sunday, June 27th, tragedy struck in Ahmedabad during the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession when the crowded balcony of a two-storey building collapsed. One person died, and at least eight others were injured in the incident.

The Incident

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession was underway. The procession, which is an annual event, involves a chariot carrying Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra, moving through the streets of Ahmedabad.

As the procession passed through the Jamalpur area of the city, a two-storey building that was located on the procession route became overcrowded with people watching the procession from the balcony. The balcony could not bear the weight of the crowd and collapsed, causing the people on it to fall to the ground below.

The Aftermath

As soon as the incident occurred, the police and ambulance services were informed, and they rushed to the spot. The injured were immediately taken to the nearest hospital for treatment. Unfortunately, one person, identified as 45-year-old Habib Shaikh, died on the spot due to the impact of the fall.

The other injured people were identified as 50-year-old Jayesh Patel, 35-year-old Patel, 30-year-old Pradeep, 24-year-old Dipak, 35-year-old Rajendra, 30-year-old Suresh, 25-year-old Ravindra, and 30-year-old Rakesh. They were all admitted to the LG Hospital in Ahmedabad for treatment.

The Investigation

The police have registered a case of accidental death and are investigating the incident. They have also detained the owner of the building, identified as Suresh Patel, for questioning.

According to the police, the building had been rented out to a local political party for the Jagannath Rath Yatra procession. However, the balcony of the building was not strong enough to bear the weight of the crowd that had gathered on it to watch the procession.

The Response

The incident has sparked outrage among the local residents, who have accused the authorities of negligence and lack of preparedness. They have demanded that the government take action against the organizers of the procession and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Gujarat, Vijay Rupani, has expressed his condolences to the family of the deceased and has announced compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs for the family of the deceased and Rs. 50,000 for each of the injured.

Conclusion

The incident is a tragic reminder of the need for proper safety measures and preparedness during public events. It is essential that the authorities take all necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the public during such events, and that building owners are held accountable for any lapses in safety.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased and the injured, and we hope that they make a full recovery soon.

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :BREAKING: 1 dead, at least 8 injured after crowded balcony collapses during Jagannath Rath Yatra procession/