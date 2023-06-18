Dead – Death – Obituary News : Baltimore Ravens legend’s son dies from suspected overdose

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ray Lewis III: Remembering the Life of a Promising Athlete

The world of sports was in shock when news broke out that Ray Lewis III, the son of former NFL star Ray Lewis, had passed away due to an overdose. The tragic incident occurred at a home in central Florida, where the 28-year-old was found unconscious in a bedroom. Despite the efforts of those around him, Lewis was unable to be revived. The Casselberry Police Department has since released a statement, calling it a “tragic accident.”

Lewis was a promising athlete in his own right, having played cornerback at his father’s alma mater, the University of Miami, for two seasons before transferring to Coastal Carolina in 2015. He ultimately finished his college career at Virginia Union. While he may not have had the same level of success as his father, Lewis was still a dedicated and hardworking player, who had a bright future ahead of him.

His former coach at Virginia Union, Mark James, spoke fondly of Lewis, describing him as “a great kid” who always gave his all on the field. Despite his family’s success in the NFL, Lewis never acted like he was above anyone else, and he remained humble and level-headed throughout his career. This is a testament to the values that his father instilled in him, both on and off the field.

Lewis’ younger brother, Rahsaan, took to Instagram to express his disbelief and sorrow at the news of his brother’s passing. It’s clear that Lewis was loved and respected by those who knew him, and his untimely death has left a void in the hearts of many.

The opioid epidemic has claimed countless lives in recent years, and Lewis’ death is a tragic reminder of the devastating toll that addiction can take. It’s vital that we continue to raise awareness about the dangers of drug abuse and work to provide support and resources to those who are struggling with addiction. We can’t bring Lewis back, but we can honor his memory by working towards a world where no family has to suffer the pain of losing a loved one to addiction.

As we mourn the loss of Ray Lewis III, let us also celebrate his life and legacy. He may have been taken from us too soon, but he will always be remembered as a talented athlete, a devoted brother, and a kind and caring person. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

News Source : Guardian staff reporter

Source Link :Ray Lewis III, son of Baltimore Ravens legend, died of suspected overdose | NFL/