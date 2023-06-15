Dead – Death – Obituary News : “BAMS student commits suicide”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Suicide of a Medical Student in Modi Nagar

A medical student studying in the second year of Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS) committed suicide by hanging herself in her rented room in Surya Enclave, Modi Nagar. The 23-year-old student, Lakshmi Gupta, originally from Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by her roommates who informed the police. The incident took place in Manoj Sharma’s house on the third floor, where she lived alone.

According to the police, Lakshmi’s classmates tried to call her on Friday, but she did not answer. When they went to her room to check on her, they found the door locked from inside. After several attempts to get a response, they informed the landlord. The landlord then opened the door with a spare key, and they found Lakshmi’s body hanging from the ceiling fan.

The police have sent the body for a post-mortem and have informed her family about the incident. No suicide note was found at the scene, and the reason behind the suicide is yet to be determined. The police are investigating the matter and have confiscated her diary and other belongings for further investigation.

The incident has sent shockwaves across the medical student community, and many are demanding action to address the rising mental health issues among students. Medical students face enormous pressure to excel in academics, complete their clinical hours, and prepare for competitive exams. The COVID-19 pandemic has only added to their stress, with many facing financial difficulties and the challenge of online learning.

The incident highlights the urgent need for mental health support and counseling services for medical students. Universities should prioritize the mental health of their students and create a safe and supportive environment to address their concerns. Students must be encouraged to seek help and not feel ashamed or stigmatized for their mental health problems.

The suicide of Lakshmi Gupta is a tragic reminder of the toll that the pressure and stress of medical education can take on students. It is essential to recognize the importance of mental health and well-being and take proactive steps to support students. The medical community must come together to address the issue and provide the necessary resources to help students cope with the challenges they face.

In conclusion, the suicide of Lakshmi Gupta is a tragic incident that has shaken the medical student community. It is a wake-up call for universities and the medical community to address the issue of mental health and take proactive steps to support students. Medical education is stressful, and students must be provided with adequate resources and support to help them cope with the challenges they face. The incident should not be forgotten, and we must work together to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

News Source : navodaya_times

Source Link :बीएएमएस की छात्रा ने की आत्महत्या/