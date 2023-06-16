Dead – Death – Obituary News : “BAMS student found dead with suicide note mentioning injury marks”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of BAMS Student in Surya Enclave Colony, Modi Nagar

A BAMS student has died under suspicious circumstances in the PG located on Nivadi Marg in Surya Enclave Colony, Modi Nagar. The body of the student was found hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

The Incident

The incident took place late in the evening on the 17th of October. The student, identified as Sonam, was pursuing her BAMS degree in a reputed college in the city. She lived in the PG with other students who were also pursuing their medical education.

According to the police, Sonam’s roommates had gone out for an evening walk when the incident took place. When they returned, they found the door of their room locked from inside. After knocking several times and getting no response, they contacted the PG owner who then called the police.

When the police arrived, they broke open the door and found Sonam’s body hanging from the ceiling fan. She was immediately rushed to the hospital where she was declared dead on arrival.

The Investigation

The police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating the matter. They have questioned the roommates and the PG owner, and are examining the CCTV footage for any clues.

According to the police, they have not found any suicide note at the spot. However, they suspect that it could be a case of suicide due to academic pressure or personal reasons.

The Reaction

The incident has sent shockwaves among the student community and the locals. The parents of Sonam, who live in a nearby village, have been informed about the tragedy.

The college authorities have expressed their condolences and have assured full cooperation in the investigation. They have also urged the students to reach out to them in case of any academic or personal stress.

The incident has once again brought to the forefront the issue of mental health among students. With increasing competition and pressure to perform, students are often under tremendous stress which can lead to depression and other mental health issues.

The Conclusion

The tragic death of Sonam has once again highlighted the need for a more proactive approach towards mental health among students. The authorities need to provide a safe and supportive environment for students to express their concerns and seek help.

It is also important for parents and family members to be more aware of the mental health issues faced by young students and provide them with the necessary support and guidance.

As a society, we need to recognize the importance of mental health and work towards creating a more compassionate and empathetic environment for our young students.

Suicide note Injury marks on body Hanging body found Forensic investigation Mental health awareness

News Source : Sneha Baluni

Source Link :शरीर पर चोट के निशान, रोशनदान से लटका मिला बीएएमएस छात्रा का शव; सुसाइड नोट में लिखी यह बात/