Dead – Death – Obituary News : Banani Check Post Police Officer Commits Suicide

Police Constable Commits Suicide on Duty

A police constable reportedly shot himself dead while on duty at a washroom of a police check post in Banani of the capital, say police. The deceased was identified as police constable Ashrafuzzaman Roni.

Details of the Incident

Roni was working in Public Order Management (POM) South Division of ASTF Company and used to live in Mirpur Police Lines. He was posted at the Banani 11 police check post since morning.

Police claimed that he committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest with his own issued pistol. Roni’s colleagues heard a gunshot soon after Roni entered the bathroom of the check post. Pushing open the door, they entered and saw Roni lying in a bloodstained state.

Roni was brought to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College (DMCH) Hospital in a critical condition at around 8 am where duty doctor declared him dead after examination.

Reason Behind Suicide Unknown

Confirming the matter, Banani police station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Md Mostafizur Rahman said that the constable named Roni committed suicide by shooting himself in the chest with his own issued pistol after entering the washroom of Banani check post no 11 around 6:50 am. However, it is not yet known the reason behind his suicide.

The deceased Ashrafuzzaman Roni was the resident of Chandrapara village of Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka district. He joined the police as a constable in 2020.

Conclusion

The suicide of Constable Ashrafuzzaman Roni is a tragic incident that highlights the need for better mental health support for police officers. It is important for police departments to recognize the stress and trauma that officers face on a daily basis and provide them with the necessary resources to cope with these challenges.

Additionally, it is crucial for law enforcement agencies to investigate the root causes of such incidents and take steps to prevent them from happening in the future. The loss of a police officer is a loss for the entire community, and it is important for us to work together to create a safer and healthier environment for our law enforcement officers.

News Source : Tribune Desk

Source Link :Police constable shoots himself dead at Banani check post/