Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bandra’s Janata Bar owner dies at 67

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lokesh Shetty, Owner of Janata Bar, Passes Away

The city of Mumbai woke up to the sad news of the passing of Lokesh Shetty, the owner of Janata Bar in Pali Hill, Bandra. Shetty, who had been suffering from uncontrolled diabetes, breathed his last early morning on Saturday.

The Legacy of Janata Bar

Janata Bar, which has been around for over five decades, is a landmark in Bandra. The bar, which started as a small establishment, has grown to become a popular hangout spot for locals and tourists alike. The bar has retained its old-world charm and continues to serve affordable drinks and delicious food.

Lokesh Shetty took over the reins of Janata Bar from his father, who had started the establishment. Shetty was known for his friendly and welcoming nature, and he ensured that every customer who walked through the doors of Janata Bar felt at home. He was passionate about his business, and he worked hard to keep the legacy of the bar alive.

The Impact of Lokesh Shetty

Lokesh Shetty was a well-respected member of the Bandra community. He was known for his generosity and willingness to help those in need. He was actively involved in various social initiatives and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed it.

Shetty was also a mentor to many young entrepreneurs in the hospitality industry. He was always happy to share his knowledge and experience with those who were just starting out in the business. His passing has left a void in the industry, and he will be missed by many.

The Challenges of Running a Bar in Mumbai

Running a bar in Mumbai is not an easy task. The city has strict regulations when it comes to the sale and consumption of alcohol. Bar owners have to navigate through a maze of rules and regulations to keep their businesses running.

Lokesh Shetty was no stranger to these challenges. He had to deal with various issues, including licensing, taxes, and regulations. Despite these challenges, he never gave up on his business. He continued to run Janata Bar with the same passion and dedication that he had when he first took over the establishment.

The Future of Janata Bar

The passing of Lokesh Shetty has left many wondering about the future of Janata Bar. The bar has been an integral part of the Bandra community for over five decades, and it is hard to imagine the area without it.

However, Shetty had groomed his son to take over the reins of the business. His son has been involved in the day-to-day operations of Janata Bar for several years now, and he is expected to continue the legacy of his father.

A Final Word

The passing of Lokesh Shetty is a loss not just for the Bandra community, but for the entire city of Mumbai. He was a man who had a positive impact on everyone he met. His legacy will live on through Janata Bar, which will continue to be a popular hangout spot for generations to come.

Rest in peace, Lokesh Shetty.

Janata Bar Bandra Iconic bar Owner Passes away

News Source : Mid-day

Source Link :Owner of Bandra’s iconic Janata Bar passes away at 67/