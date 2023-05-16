Dead – Death – Obituary News : Bangladeshi Actor and Politician Farooque Passes Away at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Bangladesh has lost a renowned actor and Member of Parliament, Akbar Hossain Pathan, popularly known by his stage name Farooque, who passed away at the age of 74 on Monday. Farooque had been undergoing treatment at a hospital in Singapore for almost two years. He made his claim to fame on the big screen through the film Jolchhobi. His acting prowess earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1975, and he was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2016. Farooque was a well-known figure in both the film industry and politics in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have expressed their condolences for the loss. The president stated, “His contributions in the film industry, as well as our politics, will never be forgotten… This is an irreparable loss to the cultural sector of Bangladesh.” Farooque’s son, Shorot, confirmed the news of his father’s death to The Daily Star, and requested people to pray for his departed soul.

Farooque’s fans and admirers have been expressing their grief and condolences on social media platforms, where the news of his death has been trending. Many have been reminiscing about his contributions to the film industry and his unforgettable performances on the big screen.

Farooque’s legacy will always be remembered in Bangladesh’s cultural sector, as he was a versatile actor who had acted in over 200 films. He was also an active member of Parliament, representing the Awami League from the Dhaka-17 constituency.

Many people remember him for his outstanding performance in the film “Jibon Theke Neya,” directed by Zahir Raihan. In the film, he played the role of a young man who challenges the corrupt system and fights for justice. The film was a critical and commercial success, and Farooque’s performance was praised by critics and audiences alike.

Farooque’s death is a significant loss to the film industry and political arena in Bangladesh. His contributions and achievements will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. May his soul rest in peace.

