Dead – Death – Obituary News : Barbara Bentrup’s Passing Mourned by Family in St. Louis

Barbara Bentrup Obituary: A Tragic Loss for Family and Friends

The death of Barbara Bentrup during a snorkeling tour in West Hawaii has left her family and friends devastated. The incident, along with another unrelated death in the same area, has prompted an investigation by Hawaii Island police.

Investigation into the Deaths of Two Tourists in West Hawaii

Kona patrol officers responded to a call on Wednesday evening reporting an unconscious woman onboard a snorkeling tour boat in Keauhou Bay. Despite CPR efforts, Barbara Bentrup, a 62-year-old woman from St. Louis, passed away at Kona Community Hospital.

The police have opened coroner’s inquests into both fatalities and requested autopsies to determine the cause of death. At this time, there is no evidence of foul play. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department’s non-emergency line.

Barbara Bentrup’s Obituary

Barbara Bentrup’s family and friends are struggling to cope with the sudden loss of their loved one. During this difficult time, the community must come together to offer support, love, and condolences to the bereaved family.

Barbara Bentrup’s family has released an obituary, expressing their grief and sharing details of her death. An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of her passing.

Barbara Bentrup’s Death Cause: What Happened?

Barbara Bentrup died unexpectedly while snorkeling in West Hawaii. She experienced breathing issues while on the tour boat, requiring swift action to aid her. Despite CPR efforts, she was pronounced dead at Kona Community Hospital.

The police report states that a group of people left the boat for snorkeling around 5:45 pm, and two hours later, Barbara Bentrup began having difficulties breathing. She was helped to the boat’s deck, where she was aware for 10 minutes before going unconscious.

Following the tragic occurrence, local authorities launched coroner’s inquests to establish the cause of Barbara Bentrup’s death. Autopsies have been requested, which will reveal critical information about the circumstances surrounding her death.

Conclusion

The untimely death of Barbara Bentrup has left her family and friends mourning. The community must show its support, love, and condolences to the bereaved family during this challenging time.

The investigation into the deaths of two tourists in West Hawaii is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward and assist the police department with their investigation. Losing a loved one is emotional, and acts of compassion and understanding may bring comfort during these difficult times.

